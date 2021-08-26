Sports briefs: Pac-12 not looking to expand

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Pac-12 not looking to expand

The Pac-12 said Thursday it will stand pat with its membership and not look to expand the 12-team conference, making it highly unlikely that the Big 12 schools being left behind by Texas and Oklahoma will find new Power Five homes.

The announcement comes two days after the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten pledged to work together on governance issues and scheduling agreements in football and basketball.

With Pac-12 expansion off the board, and both the ACC and Big Ten stating publicly that they are content with their current membership, the eight remaining Big 12 schools — Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia — appear to have limited options beyond sticking together.

Between the alliance and the Pac-12′s standing pat, the threat of widespread school poaching seems to have subsided — at least until the Big 12 decides its next move.

TENNIS

Djokovic to open Open vs. qualifier