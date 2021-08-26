Sports briefs: Pac-12 not looking to expand

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pac-12 not looking to expand
The Pac-12 said Thursday it will stand pat with its membership and not look to expand the 12-team conference, making it highly unlikely that the Big 12 schools being left behind by Texas and Oklahoma will find new Power Five homes.
The announcement comes two days after the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten pledged to work together on governance issues and scheduling agreements in football and basketball.
With Pac-12 expansion off the board, and both the ACC and Big Ten stating publicly that they are content with their current membership, the eight remaining Big 12 schools — Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia — appear to have limited options beyond sticking together.
Between the alliance and the Pac-12′s standing pat, the threat of widespread school poaching seems to have subsided — at least until the Big 12 decides its next move.
TENNIS
Djokovic to open Open vs. qualifier
Novak Djokovic will begin his bid to win the U.S. Open for a men’s-record 21st major tennis championship and to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by facing a player who comes through qualifying.
Win that, and Djokovic’s potential path — as determined by Thursday’s draw — could include 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori in the third round, No. 6 seed Matteo Berretini in the quarterfinals in a rematch of last month’s Wimbledon final and No. 4 Alexander Zverev, the 2020 runner-up in New York, in the semifinals.
The possible women’s quarterfinal pairings by seeding are No. 1 Ash Barty, the Wimbledon champion, against No. 7 Iga Swiatek, No. 4 Karolina Pliskova against No. 6 Bianca Andreescu, No. 3 Naomi Osaka against No. 5 Elina Svitolina, and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova.
Main draw play starts Monday with spectators allowed at full capacity, a year after all fans were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The No. 1-seeded Djokovic is the first man to head to Flushing Meadows after having won a season’s first three major titles since Rod Laver went 4 for 4 at the Slams in 1969.
The other potential men’s quarterfinal matchups are Zverev vs. No. 7 Denis Shapovalov, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 8 Casper Ruud, and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev.
NHL
Couturier, Flyers agree to 8-year, $62M extension
Sean Couturier plays more than any other Philadelphia forward in all situations, and now the Flyers can bank on their No. 1 center playing a lot for a long time.
Couturier, 28, signed a $62 million, eight-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2029-2030 season at a salary cap hit of $7.75 million. Couturier, who won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward two years ago, had 18 goals and 23 assists in 44 games last year. He’s also a two-time 30-goal scorer.
Andrei Svechnikov
- and Carolina agreed to an eight-year contract worth a reported $62 million. Svechnikov, 21, had 15 goals and 27 assists in 55 regular-season games for the Hurricanes last year, which saw the Hurricanes win a division championship for the first time in 15 years. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft also had two goals and six assists in 11 playoff games.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
VCU reveals nonconference slate for 2021-22
Coming off the program’s first-ever conference tournament title, and first NCAA tournament appearance in 11 years, the VCU women’s basketball team announced a nonconference slate for 2021-22 that’ll provide a test.
The schedule includes three other teams that made the NCAA tournament this past season, starting with a home game against Middle Tennessee on Nov. 12. The Blue Raiders won the Conference USA tournament title in March.
Another will be North Carolina, which VCU will play on Nov. 26 as part of the Goombay Splash, a multi-team event in the Bahamas. The third will be USF, the defending American Athletic Conference champion, which VCU will host on Dec. 12.
Four of five starters from last season’s A-10 title game are back for the Rams, including former Huguenot standout Taya Robinson, the tournament’s most outstanding player and an all-A-10 first team and all-defensive team selection.
ELSEWHERE
Annabell Fuller and Caley McGinty were part of two winning matches as Great Britain and Ireland jumped out to a 4½-1½ lead over the Americans after the first round of the Curtis Cup in Conwy, Wales. Hannah Darling teamed with Fuller in fourballs to beat Rachel Heck and Emilia Migliaccio, and Darling also partnered with Louise Duncan in halving the opening foursomes match against Heck and Rose Zhang
- , the top two women amateurs in the world. GB&I already has more points than the last Curtis Cup, which the Americans won, 17-3 in 2018.
Christian Pulisic
- ’s availability for the United States’ opening World Cup qualifier remains unclear following his positive COVID test. The top American player was on the 26-man roster announced Thursday for the first three qualifiers after missing Chelsea’s match at Arsenal last weekend. The U.S. starts at El Salvador on Sept. 2.
Magnus Cort Nielsen earned another sprint victory at the Spanish Vuelta to win a hot and hilly 12th stage, while Odd Christian Eiking kept the race lead. It was the second win at this year’s edition of the Vuelta for Cort Nielsen and his fifth career stage victory at the Spanish race. The results left the overall standings untouched. Eiking leads Guillaume Martin by 58 seconds. Two-two defending champion Primoz Roglic
- , considered the race favorite given the number of mountain stages ahead, is third at 1:56 behind.
Jamie Rattraw scored twice as Canada overwhelmed the United States 5-1 in the women’s world hockey championship in Calgary, Alberta. Canada (4-0) took the top spot in Group A to set up a quarterfinal Saturday against the loser of the late Group B game between Germany and Japan. Lee Stecklein
- scored for the U.S. (3-1), will face the Germany-Japan winner.
