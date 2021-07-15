Sports briefs: Positive tests scuttle Red Sox-Yankees

BASEBALL
Positive tests scuttle Red Sox-Yanks
The New York Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among vaccinated New York pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta.
Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston, and he did not travel home with the team Sunday. Cortes and Peralta went on the COVID-19 IL on Thursday. Yankees GM Brian Cashman said all three were fully vaccinated, as are most of the players on the team.
This is the eighth COVID-related postponement this season but the first in nearly three months.
Braves get Pederson from Cubs
The Atlanta Braves acquired Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, bolstering their outfield after losing Ronald Acuna Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.
Atlanta sent minor league first baseman Bryce Ball to Chicago for Pederson, who is batting .230 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 73 games. The 29-year-old Pederson spent his first seven seasons with the Dodgers before signing with the Cubs in free agency in February.
The Braves’ pursuit of a fourth straight NL East title took a hit when Acuna tore the ACL in his right knee during Saturday’s victory over Miami.
NFL
Sherman released from jail
A judge ordered former Seattle and San Francisco star Richard Sherman released from jail without bail following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break in to his in-laws’ home.
A King County District Court judge found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, malicious mischief, driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
Sherman was belligerent, had been drinking heavily and had spoken of killing himself when he left his home in the Seattle suburb of Maple Valley late Tuesday, according to police reports.
He was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone along a busy highway east of Seattle and then tried to break into his in-laws’ home in the suburb of Redmond. His father-in-law, Raymond Moss, told officers that he armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at the NFL cornerback to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door with his shoulder.
Haskins’ wife arrested after attacking Steelers QB
The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was arrested and charged with domestic battery after punching Haskins and knocking out a tooth inside a Pittsburgh hotel July 3.
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins and Haskins were married in March. Haskins was treated for “substantial” facial injuries at a nearby hospital, police said.
Haskins, 24, joined Pittsburgh after being released by Washington last season. Washington made Haskins the 15th pick in the 2019 draft but he was let go after a series of on- and off-field mistakes.
The Carolina Panthers agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with offensive tackle Taylor Moton
- , narrowly beating the deadline to sign players with the franchise tag to a contract extension. The deal was reached about an hour before the 4 p.m. league-wide deadline for signing franchise players to long-term deals. Moton has started all 16 games in each of the past three seasons at right tackle and has been the team’s top offensive lineman during that span.
NHL
Panthers, Yandle part ways
If Keith Yandle breaks the NHL consecutive games played record, he will almost certainly not reach that mark in a Florida Panthers uniform.
The Panthers bought out the remainder of Yandle’s contract, giving the veteran defenseman a chance at a fresh start and providing the team some extra salary cap space and protection in the Seattle expansion draft.
Yandle, 34, has the longest active ironman streak in the NHL at 922 consecutive regular-season games played — 42 short of Doug Jarvis’ record. The Panthers made Yandle a healthy scratch for half of their first-round playoff series, but that does not affect his streak.
CYCLING
Pogacar strengthens grip on Tour
After Tadej Pogacar won the final mountain stage of the Tour de France to cement his grip on the race, he had four more climbs to complete.
Unlike the two mammoth ascents he mastered earlier in the day, these were small as Pogacar, the race’s defending champ, retained the leader’s yellow jersey.
Just call it total dominance.
Only 24 hours after winning another climbing classic, the 22-year-old Pogacar became only the fourth rider in Tour history to win consecutive summit finishes at cycling’s biggest race.
He indeed has been toying with his rivals. He waited until the penultimate stage to take control of the Tour last year but did it after only five stages this summer with a stunning display in the first time trial. He was untouchable in the Alps and wrapped up the demolition work in the Pyrenees.
Barring an accident, Pogacar should be crowned Tour champion for the second straight year when the race ends in Paris on Sunday. His lead is five minutes, 45 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard.
GOLF
Stuard up one in PGA event
Brian Stuard shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the suspended first round of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky.
Play was suspended twice in the afternoon because of rain and lightning, with 30 players unable to finish before dark.
After dropping a stroke on the par-4 18th to finish his opening nine, Stuard birdied five of the next six holes in the morning round at Keene Trace.
Luke List was at 65 with Joseph Bramlett, Ryan Armour, Scott Harrington, J.T. Poston, Vaughn Taylor, David Lingmerth and Taylor Pendrith.
Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn shot an 11-under 59 in best-ball play take a two-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Mich. The Jutanugarns had a 14-under 126 total at rainy Midland Country Club after opening with a 67 on Wednesday in alternate-shot play. They will play alternate shot Friday and close with best ball Saturday. Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok
- were second after a 63.
ELSEWHERE
Tyson Fury’s third heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder has been postponed to Oct. 9 after Fury tested positive for COVID-19. Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) had been scheduled to meet July 24 for the third time. Fury, considered the pound-for-pound best heavyweight in the world, tested positive earlier this month along with several members of his camp.
— The Associated Press