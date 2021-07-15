Sports briefs: Positive tests scuttle Red Sox-Yankees

He indeed has been toying with his rivals. He waited until the penultimate stage to take control of the Tour last year but did it after only five stages this summer with a stunning display in the first time trial. He was untouchable in the Alps and wrapped up the demolition work in the Pyrenees.

Barring an accident, Pogacar should be crowned Tour champion for the second straight year when the race ends in Paris on Sunday. His lead is five minutes, 45 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard.

GOLF

Stuard up one in PGA event

Brian Stuard shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the suspended first round of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky.

Play was suspended twice in the afternoon because of rain and lightning, with 30 players unable to finish before dark.

After dropping a stroke on the par-4 18th to finish his opening nine, Stuard birdied five of the next six holes in the morning round at Keene Trace.