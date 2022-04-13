Sports briefs: Raiders, Carr agree to three-year, $121.5M extension

NFL

Raiders, Carr agree to 3-year, $121.5M extension

Through a season of turmoil, Derek Carr performed at his best. So the Las Vegas Raiders have given the veteran quarterback a three-year contract extension worth $121.5 million.

Despite all of the issues with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason. Last season, he was the only quarterback in the league to finish among the top five in passing yards and completion percentage (68.4).

An eight-year veteran, Carr, 31, was entering the final year of his deal, worth nearly $19.8 million in base salary. That contract was for five years at $125 million, the richest in the NFL at the time he signed it in 2017.

Carr holds franchise records for passing yards (31,700) and passing touchdowns (193).

NBA

Young, Hunter lead Hawks to play-in win

Trae Young bounced back from a sluggish start to score 24 points, and former Virginia star De’Andre Hunter led a third-quarter surge that carried the Atlanta Hawks to a 132-103 rout of the visiting Charlotte Hornets in an Eastern Conference play-in game.

The Hawks will travel to Cleveland on Friday night. The winner claims the No. 8 seed in the East and will face top-seeded Miami in the opening round of the playoffs. The Hornets’ season is over.

All five Atlanta starters scored in double figures. It was Hunter who came up big in the decisive third period, bursting out with 16 points after being held to 3 in the first half. He finished with 22 points.

LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 26 points.

Anthony Edwards scored 30 points and D’Angelo Russell 29 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 in a play-in game Tuesday night. Edwards and Russell helped the Timberwolves overcome a rough night for Karl-Anthony Towns and earn the No. 7 seed for the Western Conference playoffs, where they will face Memphis in the first round. Paul George

finished with 34 points for the Clippers, who have a second chance to make the playoffs with a home game Friday against New Orleans or San Antonio for the No. 8 seed.

The NBA suspended Denver Nuggets guard

Facundo Campazzo for Game 1 of a first-round playoff series against Golden State for a shoving incident in the regular season finale. Campazzo forcefully pushed down Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington in the second quarter Sunday. Campazzo was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ex-Georgia QB Daniels transferring to WVU

Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels announced he is transferring to West Virginia. In two seasons at Georgia, Daniels completed 69% of his passes for 1,953 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions. He went 7-0 as a starter.

West Virginia’s quarterback position opened up after two-year starter Jarret Doege announced in December that he was entering the transfer portal.

Daniels transferred from Southern California to Georgia in 2020. He opened the 2021 season as the Bulldogs’ starter but was hampered by various injuries. Daniels played in only five games last year and was replaced by Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to the national championship.

GOLF

Green takes early LPGA lead in Hawaii

Hannah Green shot a 6-under 66 to take the lead halfway through the first round of the LPGA Tour’s LPGA Lotte Championship in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Green had eight birdies, including five on the front nine at breezy Hoakalei Country Club, a first-time venue in the 10th edition of the tournament. She hit 11 of 14 fairways, 14 of 18 greens in regulation and needed just 26 putts.

Aditi Ashok, Alison Lee and Gemma Dryburgh were a stroke back. Defending champion Lydia Ko opened with a bogey-free 69.

ELSEWHERE

Arizona sophomore Bennedict Mathurin

is entering the NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 guard is a projected lottery pick after a breakout season during his second year in Tucson. He led the Wildcats with 17.7 points per game and shot 45% from the field.

Alabama freshman point guard

JD Davison

is entering the NBA draft. Davison, projected as a potential first-round pick, played in all 33 games last season, starting six. Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and a team-high 4.3 assists per game.

Clemson added Princeton leading scorer

Jaelin Llewellyn

to its men’s basketball team. Llewellyn is a 6-foot-2 point guard who was selected to the All-Ivy League first team last season after averaging 15.7 points a game. He was eighth in the conference at three-point shooting (38.6 %).

Coastal Carolina is hiring

Kevin Pederson as its new women’s basketball coach. Pederson replaces Jaida Williams

, who was fired in March. Pederson coached Lander from 2005 to 2022, guiding the Bearcats to a 356-160 overall record and 13 berths in the NCAA Division II tournament.

