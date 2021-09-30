Sports briefs: Report says boxing matches fixed at 2016 Games

OLYMPICS
Report: Boxing matches fixed at 2016 Games
Boxing bouts for medals at the 2016 Olympics were fixed by “complicit and compliant” referees and judges, according to the results of an investigation released Thursday.
Investigator Richard McLaren was appointed by the International Boxing Association, known as AIBA, and found AIBA officials selected referees and judges to ensure that bouts could be manipulated in Olympic qualifying and at the Rio de Janeiro Games. He also found signs the 2012 Olympics in London were affected.
“Key personnel decided that the rules did not apply to them,” said McLaren, who added there was a “culture of fear, intimidation and obedience in the ranks of the referees and judges.”
There isn’t a final figure on how many fights could have been affected. The investigation identified “in the vicinity of 11, perhaps less, and that’s counting the ones that we know were manipulated, problem bouts or suspicious bouts,” including fights for medals, McLaren said.
Referees and judges were told who should win a bout in the morning before a day of fights at the Olympics, including in a lounge area “protected from prying eyes,” McLaren said. He wasn’t able to identify who was ultimately responsible for running the match-fixing scheme and selecting winners.
The London Olympics in 2012 may have been manipulated, too. The report states then-AIBA president C.K. Wu instructed executive director Ho Kim to ensure Turkish fighters qualified for the London Games because their country hosted an expensive qualifying competition, citing evidence from Kim.
NBA
Vaccination rates on the rise
The NBA has seen a rise in vaccination rates in recent days when factoring in those players who have received at least one of the shots, a source said.
The leaguewide rate is now around 95% when counting those who are now at least in the vaccination process, said the source.
Based on a rough count of nearly 600 players in the league right now for training camps — that figure will be closer to 500 when the regular season begins Oct. 19 and rosters get trimmed — the 95% figure would suggest that, on average, one player per team is unvaccinated.
The NBA gave teams tentative health and safety protocols for the season Tuesday, detailing how players who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccination will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions.
GOLF
Theegala leads PGA event in Mississippi
Rookie Sahith Theegala carved his tee shots into play and made it look easy from there for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Nick Watney and Harold Varner III in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss.
Theegala missed three fairways but was out of position just once at the Country Club of Jackson. He had a birdie putt on every hole but one and finished his round with a 15-foot birdie on the par-4 ninth.
It also was a big start for Watney, coming off one of his worst seasons. Watney holed a couple of long putts, including a 45-footer for eagle on the par-5 second hole, for his lowest start to a PGA Tour event in 15 months.
Varner, whose wife is due next week, had another strong putting round in making nine birdies.
Els, Furyk to play in Dominion Energy Classic
World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els and 2003 U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk have committed to play in the Dominion Energy Classic, a PGA Tour Champions Tour event that will be played at The Country Club of Virginia from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24.
Els and Furyk have combined to win five Champions events this season. The Dominion Energy Classic is the first event in the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
TENNIS
Shapovalov rallies, gains San Diego quarters
Denis Shapovalov erased a big deficit and six set points in the opener en route to a 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory over Taylor Fritz at the San Diego Open to reach his first quarterfinal since Wimbledon.
The fourth-seeded Shapovalov will try to move closer to his first tour title of 2021 when he goes up against unseeded Cam Norrie on Friday. Norrie got to his career-best ninth quarterfinal of the season by eliminating No. 8 seed Dan Evans 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Another seeded player bowed out when No. 5 Hubert Hurkacz, a Wimbledon semifinalist, lost 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to Aslan Karatsev, an Australian Open semifinalist in February.
Ons Jabeur advanced to the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic quarterfinals by beating Jessica Pegula 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. The sixth-seeded Jabeur advanced to face No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina, who defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-3. Other seeded women reaching the quarterfinals included No. 2 Garbine Muguruza, No. 3 Belinda Bencic, No. 5 Elena Rybakina and No. 10 Danielle Collins
ELSEWHERE
Sporting Kansas City signed high-scoring captain Johnny Russell
- to a two-year contract extension that includes an option for the 2024 season. Russell joined the MLS club in 2018 and has been among the league’s most productive players, scoring 35 goals with 37 assists while starting 100 of 120 games he has appeared in. Russell is seventh on the club’s career list for goals (33) and assists (30) in regular-season games.
- The Chicago Fire fired coach
Raphael Wicky, a day after the MLS team beat New York City FC 2-0 for its first victory in a month. Assistant coach Frank Klopas
- will direct the club on an interim basis. The Fire are 7-15-6 this season. They were 12-25-14 in two seasons under Wicky.
- Brazilian soccer legend
Pelé
- was discharged from the hospital where he received treatment for nearly a month. The 80-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.
- Qatar will host its first Formula One race in November as part of the series’ schedule shuffling, and the nation signed a 10-year hosting agreement that begins in 2023. The announcement gives Qatar the last vacant slot on this year’s F1 schedule.
— From staff and wire reports