Sports briefs: Return for Pelicans' Williamson delayed

NBA

Return for Pelicans’ Williamson delayed

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is expected to miss at least the first week of the regular season because his recovery from surgery to repair a right foot fracture is taking longer than anticipated.

“Nothing has gone wrong and there is no setback,” Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said after practice Thursday, adding that Williamson will be re-evaluated in about two-and-a-half weeks. “It just takes a certain period of time” for bones to heal and “every player is different.”

Williamson, who averaged 27.0 points — eighth in the league — in 61 games last season, said at the start of training camp he planned to be ready to play in time for New Orleans’ regular season opener Wednesday against Philadelphia.

Williamson said he injured his foot during offseason training, adding that he may have been pushing himself too hard because of his desire to get his first taste of the NBA playoffs this season.

BASEBALL

Former catcher Ray Fosse dead at 74