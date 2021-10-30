Sports briefs: San Jose Sharks down seven players, coach because of virus

NHL
Sharks down seven players,
coach for virus protocol
Seven members of the San Jose Sharks and coach Bob Boughner were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday, delaying the start of San Jose’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto, defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, along with Boughner were sidelined.
The team did not confirm that any of the players or Boughner tested positive, just that they were placed in COVID-19 protocol. The start of Saturday’s game was delayed 30 minutes.
Ovechkin pots No. 739 in shutout
Alex Ovechkin scored his 739th goal on an empty-netter, and John Carlson tallied on the power play as the Washington Capitals beat Arizona 2-0 on Friday night, handing the Coyotes their eighth consecutive loss to start the season.
Ovechkin’s goal was his league-leading ninth of the season and leaves him two shy of tying Brett Hull for fourth on the all-time list.
Carlson’s goal with 7:58 left in the third period was the Capitals’ third in 25 opportunities on the power play dating to opening night. Washington outshot Arizona 32-16.
Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby made his season debut Saturday against New Jersey. Crosby, 34, underwent left wrist surgery on Sept. 8. The Penguins also got back center Jeff Carter
- , who has been out after testing positive for COVID-19.
NBA
Beal, Wizards outlast Celtics in 2 OTs
Bradley Beal scored 36 points, and Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as the Washington Wizards beat the visiting Boston Celtics 115-112 in two overtimes.
Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime for Washington, which improved to 5-1 with its second victory over Boston in three games. Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and sank the final Washington basket as the Wizards overcame 36.5% shooting (38 of 104) for their second overtime win of the season.
Jaylen Brown had 34 points for the Celtics, who lost for the second time in three overtime games this season to drop to 2-4. Jayson Tatum added 27 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for Boston, but made just 10 of his 32 shots.
Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant
- was fined $25,000 by the NBA for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands during Friday’s win over Indiana, a play that a referee acknowledged should have led to the Nets star’s ejection.
GOLF
Pendrith up 3 shots in Bermuda
Taylor Pendrith‘s big game is working just fine on the PGA Tour’s shortest course, giving him a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda.
Pendrith, who is at 17-under 194, ran off four straight birdies around the turn at Port Royal, and then picked up two more birdies late for a 6-under 65. He is going after his first PGA Tour title just four starts into his rookie season.
Danny Lee holed a tough 6-foot par putt on the 18th cap off a 65 and stay in range, just three shots behind. Lee is the only player among the top five on the leaderboard who has won on the PGA Tour.
TENNIS
Tiafoe, Zverev into Vienna final
Frances Tiafoe rallied from a set and 5-2 down to beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and set up a final against Alexander Zverev at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.
Zverev defeated Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-3 to reach his fifth final of the season.
Tiafoe is after his second career title, three years after winning in Delray Beach as a 20-year-old and becoming the youngest American winner on the ATP tour in 19 years. Zverev is 4-0 in finals this season.
Taylor Fritz will play Marin Cilic in the final of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia. Fritz beat Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in their semifinal match, and Cilic reached his second final in as many weeks with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Botic Van de Zandschulp
- .
Simona Halep reached a WTA final for the 12th straight season after routing Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-1 and setting up a title match against Anett Kontaveit at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Kontaveit, who won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last week, extended her winning streak to nine matches by beating Rebecca Peterson
- 6-3, 6-2.
— The Associated Press