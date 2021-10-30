Sports briefs: San Jose Sharks down seven players, coach because of virus

Carlson’s goal with 7:58 left in the third period was the Capitals’ third in 25 opportunities on the power play dating to opening night. Washington outshot Arizona 32-16.

Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby made his season debut Saturday against New Jersey. Crosby, 34, underwent left wrist surgery on Sept. 8. The Penguins also got back center Jeff Carter

, who has been out after testing positive for COVID-19.

NBA

Beal, Wizards outlast Celtics in 2 OTs

Bradley Beal scored 36 points, and Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as the Washington Wizards beat the visiting Boston Celtics 115-112 in two overtimes.

Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime for Washington, which improved to 5-1 with its second victory over Boston in three games. Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and sank the final Washington basket as the Wizards overcame 36.5% shooting (38 of 104) for their second overtime win of the season.