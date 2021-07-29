Sports briefs: SEC votes to add Texas, Oklahoma

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
SEC votes to bring aboard Texas and Oklahoma
Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank.
But how soon?
The latest step in a move that has the potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That’s when the schools’ media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires.
The SEC said its leaders voted unanimously to extend invitations to the Longhorns and Sooners and bring them into the conference effective July 1, 2025. Texas A&M at first bristled about letting its old Big 12 and Southwest Conference rivals from Austin, Texas, into the SEC, but the Aggies ended up falling in line.
Adding Texas and Oklahoma to a conference that already includes such football powerhouses as Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Florida gives the SEC eight programs that have won national championships since 1980.
Now the process goes back to the schools. Texas and Oklahoma both have board of regents meetings schedule for Friday with conference affiliation on the agenda. Whether the boards will move to accept the invitations at those meetings is unknown, but it is almost certain they will at some point.
NHL
Blues sign Saad;
Perry joins Lightning
The St. Louis Blues inked Brandon Saad to a five-year contract, and the Tampa Bay Lightning signed Corey Perry for two years as the two recent Stanley Cup champions brought in more winning experience on the second day of free agency.
Saad, 28, spent last season with Colorado, putting up 24 points during the regular season and scoring seven goals in 10 playoff games. Saad won the Cup with Chicago in 2013 and 2015 and is heading to his fifth NHL organization.
Perry signed a $2 million, two-year deal with Tampa Bay that counts $1 million against the salary cap annual. Perry, 36, who won the Cup with Anaheim in 2007, is joining the Lightning after losing to them in the Cup Final each of the past two seasons. Perry was with Dallas in 2020 and Montreal this past season.
The Stars are trying to get over the hump and win the franchise’s first championship since 1999 and are taking steps in free agency with that goal in mind. Dallas signed big defenseman Jani Hakanpaa to a $4.5 million, three-year deal and forward Michael Raffl to a $1.1 million, one-year contract.
Another Cup contender, Colorado, signed forward Darren Helm on a $1 million, one-year contract. Minnesota added defenseman Jon Merrill, a teammate of Perry’s with Montreal, on a one-year deal worth $850,000. And the New York Rangers agreed to terms with 21-year-old restricted free agent forward Filip Chytil on a two-year contract.
AUTO RACING
Verstappen irked by Hamilton’s exuberance
Max Verstappen felt Lewis Hamilton’s’ victory celebrations at the British Grand Prix last weekend were “really disrespectful” considering he was in the hospital after being knocked out of the race by him.
Although Hamilton did call him afterward to talk things through, Verstappen is still bitter with the seven-time Formula One champion for the Lap 1 incident at the high-speed Copse corner. Verstappen got clipped by Hamilton’s Mercedes and flew off hard into a barrier. He needed precautionary checks.
“One guy is in hospital and the other one is waving a flag around like nothing happened, when you push a guy into a wall at 51G. Not only that, just the whole reaction of the team,” Verstappen said Thursday. “That’s not how you celebrate a win, especially a win how they got it, that’s what I find really disrespectful. I would be upset with myself for a move like that, and I would definitely not celebrate like that.”
Hamilton did get a 10-second time penalty but was able to pass race leader Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari near the end for a 99th career win. He slashed Verstappen’s overall lead from 33 points to eight.
“I’m not happy with what happened there and to lose so many points,” Verstappen said. “I don’t think the penalty was correct. Especially with the speed we have, we are miles ahead of Mercedes with the speed. A 10-second penalty doesn’t do anything, so that penalty should definitely have been more severe.”
Hamilton defended himself, saying he was not aware at the time that Verstappen had gone to the hospital.
“It’s one thing knowing and then celebrating what happened, and there’s one thing not knowing and celebrating. I said I was not aware (he was in the hospital),” Hamilton said Thursday. “It’s my home Grand Prix ... Emotions were running high. It was not an intentional celebration (against him). I’m not going to hide my emotions.”
ELSEWHERE
Conor Benn’s WBA continental welterweight title defense against Adrian Granados
- was called off after the British boxer tested positive for COVID-19. Benn’s bout against the 31-year-old Chicago native was set to headline the card Saturday night in Essex, England.
— The Associated Press