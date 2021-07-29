Sports briefs: SEC votes to add Texas, Oklahoma

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SEC votes to bring aboard Texas and Oklahoma

Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank.

But how soon?

The latest step in a move that has the potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That’s when the schools’ media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires.

The SEC said its leaders voted unanimously to extend invitations to the Longhorns and Sooners and bring them into the conference effective July 1, 2025. Texas A&M at first bristled about letting its old Big 12 and Southwest Conference rivals from Austin, Texas, into the SEC, but the Aggies ended up falling in line.

Adding Texas and Oklahoma to a conference that already includes such football powerhouses as Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Florida gives the SEC eight programs that have won national championships since 1980.