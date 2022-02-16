Sports briefs: Soto rejected Nationals' 13-year, $350-million offer

BASEBALL

Soto rejected Nats’ 13-year, $350 million offer

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto turned down a 13-year, $350 million offer before the ongoing lockout, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Soto, who turned 23 in October and finished second in NL MVP voting last season, can hit the open market at the end of the 2024 season.

Bryce Harper, the NL’s reigning MVP, signed a 13-year, $330 million deal in 2019 with Philadelphia at 26. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who finished just behind Soto in MVP voting, signed a 14-year, $340 million extension with San Diego at 22 in February 2021. In the spring of 2019, outfielder Mike Trout, then 27, signed a 12-year, $430 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels, which stands as the largest contract in the sport’s history.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Smith leaving as High Point coach

Longtime coach Tubby Smith is stepping down as High Point’s head coach.

Smith, a former VCU assistant who coached Kentucky to the 1998 national championship, will be replaced by his son and current associate head coach G.G. Smith for the remainder of this season and next season.

High Point said in a release that Smith feels after contracting COVID-19 for a second time in less than a year and having been away from the program for an extended period that the timing is right for this change. Smith will remain at High Point to assist with alumni, community engagement, fundraising for athletics and other university priorities.

Smith’s final game as High Point’s coach was a 70-66 loss to Longwood on Tuesday. Before High Point, Smith served as head coach at Memphis, Texas Tech, Minnesota, Kentucky, Georgia, and Tulsa, where he has complied a 642-370 record overall.

Coach K ‘feeling a lot better’

After feeling poorly and missing the second half of Duke’s 76-74 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday night, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski spent Wednesday recuperating and is feeling well enough to return to work on Thursday.

“Coach is feeling a lot better,” Duke associate head coach Chris Carrawell said on the Duke basketball radio show Wednesday night.

The 75-year-old Krzyzewski planning to be at work Thursday and expects to be on the sideline Saturday when the ninth-ranked Blue Devils host Florida State.

Talbert, No. 1 Yellow Jackets rout Tigers

Josh Talbert hit 10 of 15 shots from the field and scored 23 points as Randolph-Macon, the No. 1 team in Division III, rolled past archrival Hampden-Sydney 74-54 in an ODAC game in Ashland.

Miles Mallory added 17 points, and Buzz Anthony had 14 points and 10 assists for the Yellow Jackets (23-1, 15-0).

Ryan Clements led the Tigers (12-10, 7-8), who lost to R-MC for the 10th consecutive time, with 15 points.

Sarah Te-Biasu

scored 15 points as the VCU women used a big second half to score a 57-49 victory over Atlantic 10 foe St. Bonaventure (12-12, 4-9) at the Siegel Center. The Rams (13-8, 8-3) outscored the Bonnies 44-25 in the final two periods in winning their fifth consecutive game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan, Harbaugh agree to new contract

Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to a reworked five-year contract with the school that runs through the 2026 season.

The announcement of a new deal comes two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed to fill the head coaching vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings. Financial terms were not released.

The Wolverines went 12-2 and snapped a eight-game losing streak to Ohio State last season before losing to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Harbaugh is 61-24 with four double-digit win seasons in seven years at his alma mater.

Notre Dame hired Al Golden

as its defensive coordinator. Golden has been the head coach at Miami and Temple and served as Virginia’s defensive coordinator from 2001 to 2005. He spent the past two seasons as the linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.

NHL

Ovechkin scores twice; Laviolette wins 700th

Alex Ovechkin scored a pair of goals, including his 30th of the season, to lead the Washington Capitals to a 4-1 victory at Nashville on Tuesday night.

Joe Snively and Nick Jensen also scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 33 saves for Washington, which has won two of their last three.

Washington’s victory gave coach Peter Laviolette his 700th career win. He is third among active coaches in wins, trailing only New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz (894) and New Jersey’s Lindy Ruff (772).

Ovechkin, who has 761 career goals, has scored 30 goals in a season 16 times in his career. He trails former Capital Mike Gartner by one for most 30-goal seasons in NHL history. Ovechkin is the only player in NHL history to have 16 30-goal seasons with the same team.

ELSEWHERE

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed guard Patrick Beverley

to a one-year, $13 million contract extension. Beverley, 33, is averaging 9.2 points and a career-best 4.9 assists per game in his 10th season in the NBA.

— The Associated Press