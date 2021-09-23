Sports briefs: Stars missing as NHL training camps open

NHL
Stars missing as training camps open
Sidney Crosby’s injured left wrist and Evgeni Malkin’s right knee are keeping them off the ice in Pittsburgh. Evander Kane and San Jose agreed it’s best he stay away.
Training camps got under way around the NHL on Thursday with several big-name stars nowhere to be found. From Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom being considered week to week while rehabbing a hip injury to Vancouver not knowing how long they’ll be without unsigned Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson, the absences overshadowed the attendance in many places on the first day of on-ice workouts.
With more than two weeks until the regular season, there’s also no reason to rush.
The Penguins will have at least a couple of weeks to see how they play without Malkin and Crosby. Malkin is expected to return in late November at the earliest and Crosby will miss at least the first two weeks of meaningful games.
In San Jose, Kane was cleared of allegations he gambled on his own and other hockey games, but the league is still investigating allegations of sexual and physical abuse made by his estranged wife. The Sharks said a mutual decision was made for him not to attend camp.
Some returns Thursday were happy ones. Chicago captain Jonathan Toews is practicing with teammates again after missing all of last season and said with a smile, “It feels really good to be back.”
Vladimir Tarasenko is at St. Louis camp despite asking for a trade. Same with Evgeny Kuznetsov in Washington after an offseason of trade rumors.
Vaccinations do not appear to be a major distraction. The league figures 98% of its players will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time the season starts, a rate that could be credited to protocols and Canadian federal law that would prevent border-crossing without it.
Sabres’ Eichel no longer team captain
Jack Eichel was stripped of his captaincy by the Sabres, raising further questions about his future in Buffalo due to a widening rift over how to treat a neck injury that has sidelined the center for six months.
With the two sides at a stalemate, general manager Kevyn Adams announced the decision to remove the “C” as the Sabres opened training camp without Eichel, who will be placed on injured reserve after failing his physical.
The Sabres and Eichel remain at odds over how to treat a herniated disk he sustained after being checked into the end boards in a game against the New York Islanders in March. Eichel favors having artificial disk replacement surgery. The Sabres are against him having the procedure because it has never been performed on an NHL player and prefer him having the disk fused.
The 24-year-old Eichel has five years left on an eight-year, $80 million contract and features a no-trade clause that kicks in next summer.
In saying the Sabres aren’t budging, Adams had few answers on how the two sides can break the deadlock, declined to speculate on whether Eichel has played his final game in Buffalo and said he isn’t concerned over how the high-profile dispute with the face of the franchise is being viewed around the league. Adams didn’t rule out the possibility of suspending Eichel without pay for refusing the Sabres’ recommendation of having fusion surgery.
NFL
Browns’ Beckham coy on playing status
Odell Beckham Jr. shrugged and smiled about his playing status.
“We’ll see,” the Browns star receiver said.
Beckham’s comeback from knee surgery is either days from being over or about to drag on for another week or two. He wouldn’t commit to playing Sunday against Chicago in his first interview with media members in nearly a year.
Beckham, 28, leaned on “day by day” as his go-to response when pressed whether he’s ready to get back on the field after his second season with the Browns ended prematurely when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament on Oct. 25 in Cincinnati. He was a full participant in practice Thursday, according to the Browns’ injury report. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt expressed optimism he would have Beckham this week.
The Browns could use Beckham after they were forced to put five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve earlier this week with a sprained knee.
TENNIS
Top seeds fall in Astana Open
Three of the top four seeded players lost their opening matches at the Astana Open in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, including top-seeded Aslan Karatsev.
Karatsev, who reached the Australian Open semifinals this year, lost to Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6 (6), 6-4. Third-seeded Dusan Lajovic and fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic also lost.
Second seed Alexander Bublik is the highest-ranked player remaining after he beat Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
ELSEWHERE
Former University Richmond forward Dan Geriot on Wednesday was named head coach of the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Geriot has served as an assistant coach for the Cavaliers since the 2019-20 season. The native of Springfi
- eld, Pa., played for the Spiders 2006-2011 and ranks No. 23 in scoring at Richmond with 1,389 points.
- Washington State signed men’s basketball coac
h Kyle Smith to a contract extension that goes through the 2026-27 season and adds two years to the original contract he was given when he was hired in 2019. Washington State has finished .500 or above in each of Smith’s first two seasons. The only other coach to accomplish that in Washington State history was Tony Bennett, currently the coach at the University of Virginia
- .
- Monomoy Girl, who won the Breeders’ Cup Distaff and Eclipse Award as a filly and mare in a stellar racing career, has been retired after sustaining an injury while training at Churchill Downs. X-rays on Monomoy Girl revealed a non-displaced fracture of the sesamoid bone. The horse will not need surgery, though the injury ends a dominant racing career featuring 14 wins and three seconds in 17 starts.
