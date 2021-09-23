Sports briefs: Stars missing as NHL training camps open

Some returns Thursday were happy ones. Chicago captain Jonathan Toews is practicing with teammates again after missing all of last season and said with a smile, “It feels really good to be back.”

Vladimir Tarasenko is at St. Louis camp despite asking for a trade. Same with Evgeny Kuznetsov in Washington after an offseason of trade rumors.

Vaccinations do not appear to be a major distraction. The league figures 98% of its players will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time the season starts, a rate that could be credited to protocols and Canadian federal law that would prevent border-crossing without it.

Sabres’ Eichel no longer team captain

Jack Eichel was stripped of his captaincy by the Sabres, raising further questions about his future in Buffalo due to a widening rift over how to treat a neck injury that has sidelined the center for six months.

With the two sides at a stalemate, general manager Kevyn Adams announced the decision to remove the “C” as the Sabres opened training camp without Eichel, who will be placed on injured reserve after failing his physical.