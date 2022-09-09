Sports briefs: Sun rally in 4th, beat Sky to advance to WNBA Finals

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Aldrete’s blast sends Richmond past Bowie

Third baseman Carter Aldrete smashed a three-run home run to right center to break a ninth-inning deadlock as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the host Bowie Baysox 5-2 in an Eastern League game on Friday.

Right fielder Armani Smith and designated hitter Riley Mahan reached on walks in the ninth for Richmond (62-67), before Aldrete stepped to the plate with one out. And, on a 1-0 pitch, Aldrete connected for his 19th home run of the season.

Right-hander Clay Helvey then retired Bowie (64-66) in order in the bottom of the ninth to earn the save.

BASKETBALL

Karl, Hardaway, Grentz among Hall enshrinees

George Karl, Tim Hardaway and Theresa Grentz are among 13 people who will be officially enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., on Saturday night — a group that largely was tied together by what they overcame on their way to a long list of accomplishments that include NCAA titles, NBA titles and Olympic gold medals.

Karl was one of five people selected by the North American Committee, alongside West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, the late referee Hugh Evans and longtime NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway.

Swin Cash, former Old Dominion coach Marianne Stanley and Lindsay Whalen were selected by the women’s committee. Longtime coaches Del Harris and Larry Costello were picked by the contributor committee, while six-time All-Star Lou Hudson was chosen by the veterans committee. Grentz — who played for the legendary Immaculata program and guided Rutgers to the final AIAW title in 1982 — was chosen by the women’s veteran committee and FIBA Hall of Famer Radivoj Korac by the international committee.

Also now members of the Hall are three selections made by the Early African-American Pioneer Committee: Wyatt “Sonny” Boswell, Inman Jackson and Albert “Runt” Pullins — all of them, among other things, having been members of the Harlem Globetrotters.

NBA tells teams cap, tax rises expected

The NBA told its teams on Friday that it still expects to see a significant jump in the salary cap and tax level in the 2023-24 season.

Based on current projections, the cap will rise 8.4%, and the tax level will rise 7.8% over this season.

Both figures — $134 million for the salary cap in 2023-24, $162 million as the tax level — would set records, and both are $1 million higher than the league’s most recent projections made in June. The looming 2022-23 season has a cap of $123.655 million, a tax level of $150.267 million.

Also Friday, the league told teams that total luxury tax payments for the coming season would be around $660 million, half of which would fund revenue sharing and the other half distributed in equal shares — about $17 million each — to the teams not currently projected to have to pay the tax.

GOLF

Langer, Harrington lead Champions event

Bernhard Langer holed out for eagle from 76 yards on the opening hole and shot his age for the second time this year with a 6-under 65 for a share of the lead with Padraig Harrington in the Ascension Charity Classic.

Langer turned 65 two weeks ago. He shot a 64 in the Chubb Classic earlier in the year.

Harrington, the three-time major champion and most recent Ryder Cup captain for Europe, played bogey-free at Norwood Hills.

Ernie Els, Jose Maria Olazabal and Steven Alker were in the group at 66.

Harrington has two wins and four runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour Champions in his first full year on the 50-and-older circuit. He’s trying to get closer to Alker in the Charles Schwab Cup, though Alker isn’t having many bad weeks.

Langer has won the Schwab Cup a record six times, and even at his age, the two-time Masters champion is not slowing. He won the Chubb Classic early in the year for his 43rd career victory, two shy of the record held by Hale Irwin.

Steve Stricker, coming off a win two weeks ago in Michigan, and John Daly were among those at 67.

Former British Open champion Justin Leonard, who retired early to work television, made his PGA Tour Champions debut with a 69.

Lee6 finds her form and leads LPGA tourney

Without a top 10 since the Asia swing in early March, Jeongeun Lee6 posted her best score in nearly a year on Friday with a 9-under 63 that gave her a one-shot lead in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Lee6 has gone three years since her lone win on the LPGA Tour at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open, and the 26-year-old South Korean hasn’t contended since Singapore at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

She was at 13-under 131, one ahead of Janet Lin of China, who had a 68. Ally Ewing had six straight birdies on the front nine and shot 64, leaving her two behind.

The cut was at 1-under 143. The weekend will not include U.S. Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee, who leads the Race to CME Globe, or American star Lexi Thompson. Lee never recovered from a 76 in the opening round. She had a 69 on Friday. Thompson had 16 pars and a bogey for a 71.

WNBA

Sun rally in 4th, beat Sky to advance to Finals

Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, beating the Chicago Sky 72-63 on Thursday night in a decisive fifth game of the WNBA playoff semifinals. The Sun scored the final 18 points to overcome a 63-54 deficit with 4:46 remaining.

All the Sun starters scored in double figures and Connecticut advanced to the Finals for the third time overall and first time since 2019.

Connecticut will face top-seeded Las Vegas for the WNBA title. Game 1 is Sunday in Las Vegas.

Chicago was attempting to become the first team to repeat as WNBA champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02.

Jones scored inside to put the Sun ahead with two minutes left, hitting an ensuing free throw for a 3-point lead. A pull-up jumper by Courtney Williams with 47.5 seconds remaining gave the Sun a 5-point cushion, and DeWanna Bonner knocked down four free throws to put the game out of reach.