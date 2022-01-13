Sports briefs: Terzaghi returning to Kickers

SOCCER
Terzaghi returning to Kickers
The Richmond Kickers announced that back-to-back USL League One MVP Emiliano Terzaghi will return to the club for a third season this year.
In fall 2020, the club signed Terzaghi to a deal through the 2022 campaign.
Terzaghi, in addition to the consecutive MVP awards, has claimed back-to-back USL League One Golden Boot Awards as the circuit’s top scorer. He had 10 goals in 15 games during an abbreviated 2020 season, then 18 goals in 27 games this past season. The 18 goals in 2021 were a USL League One single-season record, and his 28 total goals make him the league’s all-time leading scorer.
NFL
Texans fire Culley after one season
David Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job with the Houston Texans.
He lasted just one season before being fired, a move that leaves the NFL with one Black head coach: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin. Miami’s Brian Flores was fired this week after leading his team to a 9-8 record.
The Texans announced the firings of Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday night. General manager Nick Caserio said he met with both earlier in the day to inform them of what he called a “difficult but necessary decision.”
“While a change after one season is unusual, we had philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward,” Caserio said in a statement. “We appreciate coach Culley for helping us navigate through a difficult season, but it is my responsibility to make decisions that I feel are best for our organization.”
Houston finished 4-13 this season.
Pittsburgh receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
- , who injured his shoulder during a Week 5 game against the Broncos, returned to practice. Smith-Schuster was placed on injured reserve after having shoulder surgery. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Smith-Schuster and decide if he will be activated from IR. He can be activated during any point in that window.
- Dallas receiver
Amari Cooper
- was fined by the NFL for violating the COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players, as expected a source confirmed. Cooper was fined $14,650 for sitting courtside unmasked at the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 5. Cooper is one of two Cowboys players who are unvaccinated.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tide’s Williams, Neal enter draft
Alabama offensive stars Jameson Williams and Evan Neal are entering the NFL draft and skipping their senior seasons. The two All-Americans announced their decisions on social media.
Williams led Crimson Tide receivers with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his lone season after transferring from Ohio State. He injured his left knee in the national championship game loss Monday night against Georgia but is projected as a likely first-round pick.
Neal, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound left tackle, is regarded as a potential top-5 draft pick.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Virginia Tech upends No. 16 Duke
Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Aisha Sheppard hit three fourth-quarter 3-pointers as visiting Virginia Tech beat No. 16 Duke 65-54.
The Hokies swept Duke for the first time in a season series after having beaten the Blue Devils 77-55 on Dec. 30. It’s also their third straight win over the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-2), who hold a 27-6 advantage all-time in the series, and Kenny Brooks’ 450th victory as a head coach.
Kitley, who had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the first win over Duke this season, collected her sixth straight double-double and 28th of her career. Sheppard finished with 13 points and Georgia Amore 10 for the Hokies (12-4, 4-1 ACC). Azana Baines grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to go with eight points.
Elissa Cunane had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 19 minutes of action and No. 4 North Carolina State stretched its winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents to 14 with a 66-43 victory over Virginia. The Wolfpack (15-2, 6-0) trailed 15-6 after missing 12 consecutive shots during a 13-0 run by Virginia in the opening period but used a 20-1 run to take command and led 29-20 at halftime. Amandine Toi
- scored 14 to lead Virginia (3-10, 0-3), which lost its fourth in a row.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Davison, Badgers beat Buckeyes
Brad Davison scored 23 points and No. 13 Wisconsin beat No. 16 Ohio State 78-68 in Madison, Wis., for its sixth straight victory. Tyler Wahl added 20 points, one point shy of his career high, for the Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten). Johnny Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds. E.J. Liddell scored 18 points for Ohio State (10-4, 4-2).
Jalen Terry scored 28 points, David Jones added 24 and the DePaul men stunned No. 20 Seton Hall with a 96-92 victory in Chicago. Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 12 points, giving the Blue Demons (10-6, 1-5 Big East) easily their biggest win of the season. Jared Rhoden led Seton Hall (11-4, 2-3) with 25 points, with Bryce Aiken
- adding 22 more.
Kevin Obanor had 17 points and No. 19 Texas Tech backed up its consecutive wins over Top 10 teams with a 78-57 victory over Oklahoma State in a makeup game in Lubbock, Texas. Adonis Arms scored 13 points, Davion Warren 12 and Bryson Williams 11 for the Red Raiders. Former VCU player Marcus Santos-Silva
- had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) never trailed.
Jalen Johnson had a career-high 30 points and Felipe Haase added 28 to lift Mercer to a 97-91 win over VMI in Macon, Ga. Johnson hit 11 of 14 shots, including 8 of 8 3-pointers. James Glisson III added 21 points for Mercer (9-7, 2-1 Southern Conference). VMI scored 57 second-half points, a season high. The Keydets’ Jake Stephens had a career-high 34 points. Sean Conway
- had 18 points for VMI (9-8, 2-3).
- Arkansas announced coach
Eric Musselman had shoulder surgery and is expected to miss at least two games, starting with Saturday’s game at LSU. Assistant Keith Smart
- will serve as interim coach. A statement from Musselman’s doctor said he was injured on a collision with a player, and an MRI confirmed he had torn tendons and would require surgery.
PRO BASKETBALL
Hawks move Reddish to Knicks
The struggling Atlanta Hawks traded forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a protected 2022 first-round draft pick.
The Hawks (17-23) also are sending forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick to the Knicks, and small forward Kevin Knox is heading to Atlanta.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard
- had surgery to repair a core injury that has been causing him abdominal pain this season. He will be evaluated in six weeks but there is no timetable for his return, the Trail Blazers said. The six-time All-Star has missed five games since the start of the year and 11 games overall this season because of lower abdominal tendinopathy.
- A trade between Detroit and the Denver Nuggets was rescinded after big man
Bol Bol didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons. The Nuggets finalized a deal Monday to send Bol to Detroit in exchange for guard Rodney McGruder
- along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn.
- Former Monacan High star
Megan Walker
- was waived by the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Walker averaged 4.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 14.7 minutes per game this season. She was the ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft by the New York Liberty.
BASEBALL
Labor talks restart
Baseball labor talks to end the lockout resumed for the first time in 1½ months with little evident progress during a bargaining session that lasted about an hour, jeopardizing a timely start to spring training,
The discussions were the first on core economic issues following a 42-day gap. A deal would need to be reached by late February or early March to allow the minimum time for training ahead of the current opening day, set for March 31.
The Atlantic League is restoring its pitching mound to 60 feet, 6 inches from home plate and returning strike zone judgement to umpires after experimenting with moving the rubber back a foot and using an automatic ball-strike system. The independent league announced the changes as part of its partnership with M
- ajor League Baseball. Neither the data nor feedback from players or coaches in the Atlantic League last season suggest the extra foot had much effect.
TENNIS
Jabeur bows out with injury
Ons Jabeur retired with a lower back injury in the Sydney Classic quarterfinals, allowing Anett Kontaveit to advance. Attempting to reach a fourth straight final, the fourth-seeded Kontaveit will next face third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, who beat Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-2.
Second-seeded Garbine Muguruza was upset by Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. The Russian will next face fifth-seeded Paula Badosa, who defeated Belinda Bencic 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3.
In the men’s tournament in Sydney, former No. 1 Andy Murray advanced to the semifinals when eighth-seeded David Goffin retired at the start of the second set. Murray took the first set 6-2.
Murray will next face Reilly Opelka. The fourth-seeded American beat Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Top-seeded Aslan Karatsev also advanced to the last four by beating Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. The Russian, who last year reached the Australian Open semifinals as a qualifier, will next play third-seeded Dan Evans, who beat Maxime Cressy 6-4, 7-6 (5).
At the Adelaide International, former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 and reached the semifinals for the second straight week. The Croat will next face Thanasi Kokkinakis after the Adelaide native beat Aleksander Vukic 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.
Third-seeded Karen Khachanov lost to 58th-ranked qualifier Arthur Rinderknech of France 7-6 (7), 7-5.
Rinderknech’s semifinal match will be against Corentin Moutet, who beat Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-4.
-- From staff and wire reports
