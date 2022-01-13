Sports briefs: Terzaghi returning to Kickers

SOCCER

Terzaghi returning to Kickers

The Richmond Kickers announced that back-to-back USL League One MVP Emiliano Terzaghi will return to the club for a third season this year.

In fall 2020, the club signed Terzaghi to a deal through the 2022 campaign.

Terzaghi, in addition to the consecutive MVP awards, has claimed back-to-back USL League One Golden Boot Awards as the circuit’s top scorer. He had 10 goals in 15 games during an abbreviated 2020 season, then 18 goals in 27 games this past season. The 18 goals in 2021 were a USL League One single-season record, and his 28 total goals make him the league’s all-time leading scorer.

NFL

Texans fire Culley after one season

David Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job with the Houston Texans.