Sports briefs: Titans agree to four-year deal with top pick, former Tech standout Caleb Farley

Gossage was named general manager of TMS in 1995, and added the title of president in 2004. The track opened in 1996.

NBA

Nets’ Harden returns from injury

James Harden returned to action for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night after missing more than a month with a strained right hamstring.

Harden came off the bench with 8:06 remaining in the first half of the Nets’ 128-116 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. It was the All-Star guard’s first game since April 5, when he aggravated the injury in a game against New York.

Harden missed 18 straight games and 20 of the past 21. The Nets were 12-9 during that span.

Brooklyn has had its superstar trio of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for only seven games. That didn’t change Wednesday, as Irving was ruled out after having to leave a victory in Chicago on Tuesday with a facial contusion.

TENNIS

Nadal outlasts Shapovalov in Rome