Sports briefs: Usyk outpoints Joshua, claims heavyweight title

BOXING
Usyk outpoints Joshua for heavyweight title
Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua’s second reign as world heavyweight champion with a unanimous points win in London in just his third fight since stepping up from the cruiserweight division.
Usyk (19-0) became the third man, after Evander Holyfield and David Haye, to win world titles at cruiserweight then heavyweight. Six years after Wladimir Klitschko’s long heavyweight reign ended, Ukraine has another champion in boxing’s marquee division.
Joshua (23-2) could not cope with Usyk’s superior reflexes and punching power, especially off his left and ended the fight slumped on the ropes after a flurry of fast punches by the mandatory challenger to his WBO belt.
Usyk also took Joshua’s WBA and IBF titles.
The judges scored the fight 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113.
Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo was taken to the hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith in London. Event promoter Eddie Hearn
- said Castillo, 33, was “responsive” after needing treatment by medical staff in the ring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in one of the fights on the Joshua-Usyk undercard.
AUTO RACING
Eckes’ first Truck win comes in playoffs
Rookie Christian Eckes held off teammate Ben Rhodes and crossed the finish line under a caution flag for his first career win in a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night.
Thorsport Racing teammates Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter finished third and fourth, respectively. The sweep marked the first time in Truck Series history the top four finishers represented the same team.
With his second-place finish, Rhodes moved into first for the playoff lead, six points clear of John Hunter Nemechek, Friday’s pole winner who ended up 33rd. Five of the eight playoff contenders finished 20th or worse.
Todd Gilliland finished fifth, and Stewart Friesen was the second-best playoffs performer in sixth.
Newgarden on pole for IndyCar finale
Josef Newgarden will start from the pole in Sunday’s Grand Prix of Long Beach, the final race of the IndyCar season.
Points leader Alex Palou will start 10th. He has a 35-point lead over Pato O’Ward, who will start eighth.
Newgarden is a distant third but is mathematically still alive to win his third series title.
Palou really only needs a trouble-free Sunday drive on the temporary street course to become the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship. An 11th-place finish earns him his first major championship as a professional racer, regardless of what the competition does Sunday.
Lando Norris took pole position for the first time in a rain-hit qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi after timing his final fast lap to perfection on a drying track. The McLaren driver set the pace with a time of 1 minute, 41.993 seconds in the dying seconds of the session after switching to slick tires as the racing line dried. He pushed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari into second place by half a second as George Russell took third for Williams, dropping Lewis Hamilton to fourth. Championship leader Max Verstappen
- , who has a five-point lead over Hamilton, was penalized and will start at the back of the field.
GOLF
Hataoka has ace in second straight round
Nasa Hataoka made a hole-in-one for the second straight day and shot a 6-under 65 to move into a tie with Minjee Lee after two rounds of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Ark.
The 22-year-old Hataoka, whose first of four LPGA Tour victories came at this event in 2018, used a 5-iron to ace the 180-yard, par-3 sixth hole at Pinnacle Country Club.
Lee, who won the Evian Championship in July, fired an 8-under 63 in the second round and moved into a tie with Hataoka at 12 under.
Hataoka aced the 135-yard 11th hole in Friday’s first round. She is the fifth player in LPGA Tour history to record multiple aces in the same event.
First round co-leader Eun-Hee Ji is alone in third place at 11 under after a second round 68.
Jeongeun Lee6 matched the tournament’s low round with a 63, moving into a tie for fourth with Ariya Jutanugarn at 10 under.
TENNIS
Duckworth, Kwon into Astana Open final
There will be a first-time title winner at the Astana Open after two players who had never reached a tour final won their semifinal matches in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
James Duckworth won 6-3, 7-6 (4) against eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka after breaking back from 3-1 down in the second set. It was the third consecutive straight-sets win over a seeded player for the 65th-ranked Duckworth.
His opponent in the final will be Kwon Soon-woo, who ousted Alexander Bublik 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Maria Sakkari upset top-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-4, 7-5 to set up a surprise final against Anett Kontaveit at the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic. Kontaveit surprised two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova
- 6-0, 6-4.
ELSEWHERE
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura
- will miss the start of training camp for personal reasons. Hachimura averaged 13.8 points over 57 games last season. The Wizards open the preseason Oct. 5 at Houston. Their regular-season opener is at Toronto on Oct. 20.
- The Ottawa Senators acquired
Zach Sanford, sending St. Louis native Logan Brown