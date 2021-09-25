Sports briefs: Usyk outpoints Joshua, claims heavyweight title

Josef Newgarden will start from the pole in Sunday’s Grand Prix of Long Beach, the final race of the IndyCar season.

Points leader Alex Palou will start 10th. He has a 35-point lead over Pato O’Ward, who will start eighth.

Newgarden is a distant third but is mathematically still alive to win his third series title.

Palou really only needs a trouble-free Sunday drive on the temporary street course to become the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship. An 11th-place finish earns him his first major championship as a professional racer, regardless of what the competition does Sunday.

Lando Norris took pole position for the first time in a rain-hit qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi after timing his final fast lap to perfection on a drying track. The McLaren driver set the pace with a time of 1 minute, 41.993 seconds in the dying seconds of the session after switching to slick tires as the racing line dried. He pushed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari into second place by half a second as George Russell took third for Williams, dropping Lewis Hamilton to fourth. Championship leader Max Verstappen