Sports briefs: Utley makes history in winning RGA Mid-Am Championship

GOLF

Utley makes history at RGA Mid-Am

Jordan Utley, of Hermitage Country Club, claimed the Richmond Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship on Saturday. And, in the process, Utley became the first in RGA’s 100-year history to claim the Mid-Am, the Four-Ball, and the City Amateur in the same year.

Utley shot a round of 4-under-par 67 Saturday. He hit 14 greens of the tree-lined Richmond Country Club to claim a three-shot victory over Michael Redwood (Richmond CC), Scott Regester (Federal Club) and Scott Bemberis (Independence). Utley partnered with Matt Brantingham to win the Four-Ball in April and claimed his first City Am Championship in June.

Other flight winners include Ron Mamerick in the third flight, Scott Regester in the second flight and John Rosenstock in the first.

The RGA’s next event will be the season-ending Nelson Broach Memorial on Sept. 8 at Hermitage Country Club.

Finau wins 2nd straight at Rocket Mortgage

Tony Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first PGA Tour player in three years to win consecutive regular-season events.

Finau closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262 total. Taylor Pendrith (72), Patrick Cantlay (66) and rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young (68) tied for second.

Finau coasted to his fourth career victory, a third title in 11-plus months. He was the 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota.

The PGA Tour will close the regular season at the Wyndham Championship, with the North Carolina event opening Thursday.

Furue breaks through at Women’s Scottish Open

Ayaka Furue of Japan ran off six straight birdies in the middle of her round and rallied from a four-shot deficit with a 10-under 62 to win the Women’s Scottish Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title.

A seven-time winner on the Japan LPGA — once as an amateur — Furue became the second rookie to win on the LPGA Tour this year, and she did it in style at Dundonald Links.

Starting the final round four shots behind Celine Boutier of France, the 22-year-old finished the front nine with four straight birdies and added two more to start the back nine. She never let up, playing bogey-free to win by three.

Boutier was still in good shape until making three bogeys on the back nine for a 69.

Furue finished at 21-under 267 and won $300,000, along with valuable momentum going into the final major of the year next week in the Women’s British Open at Muirfield.

Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea (66) and Cheyenne Knight of the United States (67) tied for third, four shots behind.

AUTO RACING

Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season, 10th, to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen’s lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break.

Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was third.

Carlos Sainz Jr. finished fourth in another disastrous day for Ferrari. Leclerc was sixth, one spot behind Sergio Perez of Red Bull.

TENNIS

Bouzkova wins Prague Open for 1st WTA title

Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova cruised past seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Prague Open for her first WTA title.

The 24-year-old lifted the trophy after playing in her fourth WTA final, the second this year after she lost to American Sloane Stephens in Guadalajara, Mexico, in February.

The Wimbledon quarterfinalist broke Potapova seven times to win the final in one hour and 11 minutes.

Sinner rallies to top Alcaraz in Croatia Open final

Second-seeded Jannik Sinner rallied from a set down in the final of the Croatia Open on Sunday to beat top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 for his sixth career ATP title.

The 10th-ranked Italian prevented the fifth-ranked Alcaraz from successfully defending his first ATP title.

Sinner dominated after the 19-year-old Alcaraz prevailed in the first-set tiebreaker. He saved all nine break points he faced before converting his first match point to claim his first trophy on clay.

SOCCER

D.C. United stuns Orlando City in Rooney’s debut

New D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney didn’t have to wait long to earn his first victory.

Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals during second-half stoppage time and D.C. United stunned Orlando City 2-1 on Sunday in his debut.

Rooney was hired on July 12 but had to watch United’s last three matches while waiting for his work visa to be approved. The 36-year-old English national, played in D.C. from 2018-19.

Júnior Urso scored in the ninth minute to give Orlando City (8-9-6) a 1-0 lead. Alexandre Pato picked up an assist on Urso’s third goal of the season.

D.C. United (6-12-3) didn’t score until Chris Durkin found the net in the first minute of extended play. Fountas scored the match-winner four minutes later. Fountas has 11 goals this season. Martín Rodríguez picked up an assist on both scores.

Rafael Romo saved three shots for United. Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando.