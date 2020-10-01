Sports briefs: Verlander undergoes elbow surgery

BASEBALL
Verlander undergoes elbow surgery
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.
General manager James Click said Thursday that Verlander, a former star at Goochland High and Old Dominion, had the procedure a day earlier and estimated his recovery time at about 12-14 months. That means the earliest Verlander could pitch for would be in the 2022 season and it might not be for the Astros. A right-hander who turns 38 in February, Verlander has a $33 million salary next year, then is eligible for free agency.
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner made just one start this season, pitching six innings on July 24 in a win over Seattle on opening day before being placed on the injured list with strained right forearm. He attempted a comeback after he was injured, but announced on Sept. 19 that he would need Tommy John surgery.
Verlander is 226-129 with a 3.33 ERA in 16 seasons. He has won two Cy Young Awards, was voted the 2011 AL MVP and was the 2006 AL rookie of the year. He has 3,013 strikeouts and has thrown three no-hitters.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Mountain West to play eight-game season
The Mountain West released its revised schedule and said the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will meet in the championship game.
The league is skipping the traditional two-division format to allow “maximum flexibility given the various constraints which had to be considered,” Commissioner Craig Thompson explained in a release Thursday.
The teams are scheduled to play eight games, beginning Oct. 24. The championship contest is slated for Dec. 19 and the host team will be the one with the highest winning percentage in conference games only.
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo
- is opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for next year’s NFL draft. Adebo was projected as one of the top cornerbacks in the country after leading the nation with 38 passes defensed to go along with eight interceptions his past two seasons for the Cardinal.
- Clemson freshman running back
Demarkcus Bowman
- has put his name in the transfer portal. Bowman is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound tailback from Lakeland, Fla., who was rated a five-star recruit who enrolled early and was part of the Tigers’ spring practice, cut short last March with the school’s shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bowman ran for 5,081 yards with 71 touchdowns during his high school career. He had offers from several prominent programs including Alabama, Auburn and Florida.
GOLF
Munoz among four tied for PGA lead
Defending champion Sebastian Munoz found happy memories at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss.
Munoz nearly holed a wedge on his opening hole as part of his fast start, ran in four straight birdies on the back nine and wound up with an 8-under 64 to share the lead with Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman.
The Country Club of Jackson was soft from recent downpours, though the greens were running fast and true, contributing to the good scoring. Sixteen players were at 67 or better.
Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue each shot 65 and were one shot back in second place.
Lauren Stephenson holed out from the rough from 137 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th and shot an 8-under 63 to share the lead with Mi Hyang Lee after the first round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J. Stephenson, a 23-year-old in her second season on the LPGA Tour, birdied four of the first five holes and finished the morning round on Seaview’s Bay Course with eight birdies and two bogeys. Lee, who won the last of her two LPGA Tour titles in 2017, birdied the final two holes in a bogey-free afternoon round. Ryann O’Toole and Nasa Hataoka
- were a stroke back.
SOCCER
USL team forfeits game after alleged slur
The San Diego Loyal and Phoenix Rising players planned to pause their soccer match in the 71st minute and hold up a sign that said, “I will speak. I will act.”
It never got to that point.
Just before halftime Wednesday night, and with San Diego leading 3-1, coach Landon Donovan’s expansion Loyal walked off the field and forfeited their USL second division match after openly gay midfielder Collin Martin allegedly was called a homophobic slur by a Phoenix player.
It came a week after the Loyal asked to forfeit their 1-1 tie at the Los Angeles Galaxy II because San Diego’s Elijah Martin was called a racial slur in the 71st minute.
Donovan said there was no point in waiting until after Wednesday night’s match to take action, or to even get to the 71st minute and hold up the sign.
The USL said in a statement that it is investigating what happened and that “abusive language of any type has absolutely no place in our society and will not be tolerated in USL matches.”
ELSEWHERE
Disgraced former NFL star Darren Sharper
- ‘s latest effort to have his 18-year federal sentence tossed out in a drug and sexual assault case involving multiple women was rejected Thursday by a federal appeals court judge. Sharper (Hermitage High, William & Mary) had gone to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a U.S. district judge rejected the claim that he was not adequately advised by his previous lawyers on the consequences of his 2015 guilty plea.
- The Montreal Impact acquired striker
Mason Toye
- from Minnesota FC. Toye has seven goals and four assists in 42 career MLS games. The 21-year-old was selected seventh overall by Minnesota in the 2018 MLS draft and has played for the U.S. national team in the U19, U20 and U23 categories.
- The champion jockey of British horse racing tested positive for cocaine.
Oisin Murphy
- returned a positive test for metabolites of the drug in a test undertaken in France on July 19, a statement from the Professional Jockeys Association read on Thursday. He has denied taking the drug.
— The Associated Press