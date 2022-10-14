Sports briefs: VMI to start third-string QB tomorrow

COLLEGES

VMI to start third-string QB vs. Chattanooga

The injury-plagued VMI football team is down to its third-string quarterback. Collin Shannon, a freshman, will make his college debut when the Keydets visit Chattanooga, ranked 10th in FCS, on Saturday.

Coach Scott Wachenheim said quarterback Seth Morgan, who suffered a knee injury in last weekend’s game, does not need surgery but could be out two to four weeks.

Shannon will become the third quarterback to start for VMI (1-4, 0-2) this season.

Morgan, a returning starter at QB, started the first three games of the season before losing his job to Collin Ironside. Ironside started the team’s Oct. 1 loss at Western Carolina but left that game with an upper-body injury early in the fourth quarter and missed last weekend’s game.

Wachenheim said Ironside has undergone surgery. Ironside is expected to be out at least 2-3 more weeks.

Legg’s leg lifts West Virginia over Baylor

Tony Mathis rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns and Casey Legg kicked a 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to lift West Virginia to a 43-40 victory over Baylor on Thursday night.

Mathis came up big in the absence of West Virginia’s leading rusher, CJ Donaldson, who was ruled out of the game after entering the concussion protocol during a loss at Texas on Oct. 1.

Mathis scored on a 34-yard run with 7:05 left and set up the winning field goal with a 37-yard run to the Baylor 8. He surpassed his previous best of 118 yards against Kansas last year.

Kennesaw State to join Conference USA

Kennesaw State was approved for membership in Conference USA on Friday, and will join the league on July 1, 2024.

Conference USA is going through a transition of its makeup, with six of the league’s 11 current members in their last academic year before moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. That will be at the same time that Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State will join C-USA. Kennesaw State’s addition a year after that will put the league at 10 members.

Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA are leaving Conference USA for the American next summer. C-USA was at 14 schools before Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi left this past summer for the Sun Belt.

Ga. Tech hires Alabama’s Batt as new AD

Georgia Tech hired Alabama administrator J Batt as its athletic director Friday, putting him in charge of the search for a new football coach.

Batt replaces Todd Stansbury, who was fired Sept. 26 along with football coach Geoff Collins after the Yellow Jackets started the season 1-3.

Collins finished with an overall record of 10-28, the worst winning percentage (.263) of any full-time coach in Georgia Tech history. His lack of success also took down Stansbury, who hired Collins after the 2018 season and steadfastly stood by him even as fans and big-money boosters increasingly expressed their discontent.

Batt will take over Georgia Tech’s athletics program on Oct. 24.

NHL

Matthews breaks tie as Maple Leafs beat Caps

Auston Matthews broke a third-period tie, Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves against his former Washington teammates and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night.

John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Morgan Rielly added two assists to help the Maple Leafs rebound from an opening 4-3 loss at Montreal on Wednesday night.

Nic Dowd and Marcus Johansson scored for Washington, coming off a 5-2 home loss to Boston on Wednesday night. Charlie Lindgren stopped 36 shots.

GOLF

Fowler, Putnam lead Zozo after second round

Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam were tied with a one-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the Zozo Championship in Inzai City, Japan, where scores were low with drier conditions after rain in the first round.

It was a tougher day for former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is also the defending champion and the hometown favorite. He was 10 strokes off the pace after a 69. He opened with a 71 on Thursday.

Putnam had an 8-under 62 and Fowler was in at 63, putting both Americans at 10-under after two rounds at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo.

The low round with a 61 — and a course record — went to John Huh, who was two strokes off the pace. One stroke behind the leaders was Keegan Bradley with a 65.

NBA

Pistons expected to waive Walker

Kemba Walker’s brief stint with the Pistons is likely coming to an end soon.

The Pistons are expected to waive the four-time All-Star guard ahead of Monday’s deadline to set the regular-season roster, according to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The decision to release Walker puts Detroit at the required maximum of 15 guaranteed roster spots — 17 overall with the team’s two-way players.

Walker, a 6-foot guard, was acquired by the Pistons in a trade on July 6 that brought No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren to Detroit in exchange for a 2025 first-round draft pick (via the Milwaukee Bucks).

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder

suffered a finger injury in his lone preseason appearance and will undergo MRI testing, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Los Angeles Times. His status for the season opener Tuesday at the Warriors is in jeopardy.

ELSEWHERE

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei

was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Kipyokei’s sample after winning in October last year had traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is a glucocorticoid prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication.