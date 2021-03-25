Sports briefs: Washington Football team signs receiver Adam Humphries

NFL
Washington signs WR Humphries
Washington signed Adam Humphries to a one-year contract Thursday, a month after the oft-injured wide receiver was released by Tennessee.
Injuries limited Humphries to just 19 games the past two seasons with the Titans. A concussion cost him more than half of the 2020 season.
Humphries gets a chance at age 27 to prove he can stay healthy and produce after a $36 million, four-year deal signed with Tennessee in 2019 didn’t work out. Humphries still ranked fifth on the Titans with 23 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns and caught 60 passes for 602 yards the past two seasons.
Bucs re-sign Hanover’s Wells
Tampa Bay re-signed backup offensive tackle Josh Wells, a former standout at Hanover High School, to a one-year deal.
Wells will receive the veteran’s minimum of $990,000 for 2021, plus a $137,500 signing bonus.
Wells has played in 52 career games, starting 11. He appeared in 15 games last year for the Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers, starting once.
Arizona added two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler on a one-year deal in an effort to bolster a thin secondary and also traded center Mason Cole to Minnesota for a sixth-round draft pick. Butler comes to the Cardinals about a week after the team lost cornerback Patrick Peterson
- , who signed with the Vikings. Butler, 31, had four interceptions and a career-high 100 tackles for Tennessee last season.
- New England re-signed running back
James White
- to a one-year deal, bringing back a key veteran cog of their offense. White has been the Patriots’ go-to pass catcher out of the backfield since 2015, but saw his numbers dip this past season after he misssed time following the death of his father in a car accident. His 49 catches for 375 yards and one TD were all his fewest since 2017.
- S
eattle bolstered its pass rush by signing former San Francisco defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr
- . Hyder is coming off his best season after setting career highs in starts (14), sacks (8½) and tackles (49).
- Buffalo agreed to sign running back
Matt Breida
- to a one-year contract. Breida, a four-year veteran, ran for 254 yards in limited action last year with Miami.
Chicago re-signed defensive back and special teams contributor DeAndre Houston-Carson
- , a former standout at William & Mary, to a one-year contract. Houston-Carson has played in 64 games since Chicago took him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.
BASEBALL
Former Yankee, AL president Bobby Brown dies at 96
Bobby Brown, a five-time World Series champion with the New York Yankees and a former American League president, died Thursday at 96 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Mr. Brown played with the Yankees from 1947 to 1954, with Yogi Berra his roommate. Overall, the third baseman batted .279 with 22 home runs and 237 RBIs. Known as a terrific contact hitter, Mr. Brown struck out just 88 times in 1,863 plate appearances.
Mr. Brown hit .439 (18 for 41) with five doubles, three triples and nine RBIs in 17 World Series games, with a .500 on-base percentage. Mr. Brown has the highest World Series batting average of any player with at least 35 plate appearances.
Mr. Brown served as president of the American League from 1984 to 1994. He also was a longtime practicing cardiologist in Fort Worth.
Mr. Brown went to the same San Francisco high school as Joe DiMaggio. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served before signing with the Yankees in 1946.
Brown continued his military service when he was called up by the Army medical corps in the middle of the 1952 season — when New York won another crown — and was overseas during the Korean War for 19 months.
NHL
Kuznetsov powers Capitals
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, and Alex Ovechkin kept his hot streak going with his 721st career goal as the Washington Capitals beat the visiting New Jersey Devils 4-3 for their eighth victory in nine games.
Ovechkin has scored eight times in his past nine games after what counted as a slow start for a player who has more goals than all but five players in league history. His team-leading 15th goal this season put him 10 back of Marcel Dionne for fifth place.
When Jesper Bratt made it 3-3 with a power-play goal with 8:56 left in the third, the score was only tied for 62 seconds before Kuznetsov scored his second of the night.
Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis have been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams coached the team at Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Buffalo lost 4-0 to extend its winless streak to 16 games. The Sabres’ 0-14-2 stretch is the worst i the NHL since the Penguins went 0-17-1 from Jan. 13 to Feb. 22, 2004.
nba
Longtime coach Albeck dies at 89
Stan Albeck, a former San Antonio, Cleveland, New Jersey and Chicago head coach during a long NBA career, died Thursday in hospice care at son John’s home. He was 89.
John Albeck told the San Antonio Express-News his father entered hospice care Thursday after having a stroke March 14. He also had a stroke in 2001 while an assistant coach with Toronto.
Mr. Albeck coached the ABA’s Denver Rockets in 1970-71, then directed Cleveland in 1979-80, San Antonio from 1980 to 1983, New Jersey from 1983 to 1985 and Chicago in 1985-86 — with Michael Jordan in his second season. He took San Antonio to consecutive Western Conference Finals in 1982 and 1983. Overall, Mr. Albeck was 307-267 (.535).
SOCCER
U.S. drops 1-0 decision to Mexico
Sebastian Soto’s sloppy giveaway cost the United States in a 1-0 loss to Mexico on Wednesday night in Guadalajara.
Now comes the winner-take-all semifinal Sunday night against Honduras or Canada for a trip to the men’s Olympic soccer tournament.
Soto mis-hit a casual back-pass in the 45th minute that ended up on the foot of Uriel Antuna, who beat goalkeeper David Ochoa with a right-footed shot for his second goal of the tournament.
Both the U.S. and Mexico were assured of advancing from Group A to semifinal berths. The U.S. finished Group A in second place at 2-1 and will play Honduras, unless Canada beat the Catrachos in Thursday’s finale of Group B, which also includes El Salvador and Haiti. Mexico, the 2012 Olympic champion, won its 14th straight Olympic qualifier dating to 2008 and finished first in Group A at 3-0.
Semifinal winners from the North and Central American and Caribbean region get the final two places in the 16-nation field for the Olympics, to be played from July 21 to Aug. 7 in Japan.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Longhorns advance to Sweet 16
Celeste Taylor scored 24 points and Kyra Lambert added 17 as sixth-seeded Texas upended third-seeded UCLA 71-62 late Wednesday night in San Antonio to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
Texas (20-9) outscored the Bruins 22-6 in the second to go up 35-14 at halftime. That included holding UCLA (17-6) scoreless for nearly 6:30 minutes during a 12-0 run.
Michaela Onyenwere scored 21 points for UCLA.
TENNIS
Barty ekes out win in Miami
Because of canceled flights, it took Ash Barty 45 hours to travel from her native Australia to Florida for a tennis tournament.
Her stay at the Miami Open will be longer than that, thanks only to an improbable comeback Thursday.
The top-ranked Barty rallied from a big third-set deficit and overcame a match point to win her opening match against Kristina Kucova, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Barty, who won the most recent Miami Open title in 2019, trailed 5-2 in the final set.
On a warm, humid afternoon, heat breaks were imposed for some matches, and players slid bags of ice under their caps during changeovers to cool off. The conditions were too much for Jack Draper, who was overcome by the heat, collapsed on set point and retired against Mikhail Kukushkin trailing 7-5.
Wild card Ana Konjuh upset No. 18-seeded Madison Keys in the second round, 6-4, 6-2. No. 5 Elina Svitolina overcame an early deficit and a wrist injury to edge Shelby Rogers 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
ELSEWHERE
- The men’s and women’s NCAA Division I soccer tournaments will be held in Cary, N.C., and surrounding areas under a plan approved by an oversight committee. The NCAA’s soccer committees believe having all 48 women’s teams and 36 men’s teams in one region will help minimize travel, eliminate the need to comply with differing local COVID-19 protocols and cut the length of the postseason. Both national championship games will be held on May 17 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
Darryl Polk Jr.
- had 19 points and five steals as Pepperdine (15-12) romped past Coastal Carolina (18-8) 84-61 on Wednesday night in Daytona Beach, Fla., to win the College Basketball Invitational championship.
— The Associated Press