Sports briefs: Washington Football team signs receiver Adam Humphries

Brown continued his military service when he was called up by the Army medical corps in the middle of the 1952 season — when New York won another crown — and was overseas during the Korean War for 19 months.

NHL

Kuznetsov powers Capitals

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, and Alex Ovechkin kept his hot streak going with his 721st career goal as the Washington Capitals beat the visiting New Jersey Devils 4-3 for their eighth victory in nine games.

Ovechkin has scored eight times in his past nine games after what counted as a slow start for a player who has more goals than all but five players in league history. His team-leading 15th goal this season put him 10 back of Marcel Dionne for fifth place.

When Jesper Bratt made it 3-3 with a power-play goal with 8:56 left in the third, the score was only tied for 62 seconds before Kuznetsov scored his second of the night.