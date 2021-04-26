Sports briefs: Wells named UVA volleyball coach

COLLEGES
Wells named UVA volleyball coach
Shannon Wells was named coach of the Virginia volleyball program. Wells comes to UVA after serving on the coaching staff at Florida the past seven seasons.
Wells was the associate head coach on Mary Wise‘s staff at Florida the past four seasons, and the Gators’ recruiting coordinator for each of her seven seasons in Gainesville. Florida went 184-33 with seven straight NCAA tournaments appearances in that span.
Before Florida, Wells was the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Ole Miss in 2013, and an assistant for the program the three seasons prior.
Wells has also served as an assistant coach at Winthrop and alma mater Southern Indiana, the program’s career leader for kills and service aces. She was a graduate assistant at Morehead State in 2005 and 2006.
Maryland hires Manning as assistant
Maryland hired former Wake Forest coach Danny Manning as an assistant on Mark Turgeon‘s staff on Monday, reuniting a couple of old college teammates.
Manning, who played with Turgeon at Kansas in the 1980s, spent the past year as an ESPN analyst. He was fired by Wake Forest after finishing with a losing record in five of six seasons and just one NCAA tournament appearance.
NFL
Cowboys linebacker Lee retires
Sean Lee retired Monday after the linebacker spent all of his 11 mostly injury-plagued seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
The 34-year-old said in a letter released by the club that it was “my time to walk away.” Lee is eighth in team history with 995 tackles.
Lee is fourth among Dallas linebackers with 14 interceptions and holds the club record for tackles in a game with 22 against the New York Giants in 2016, his only All-Pro season.
Injuries ending up defining Lee’s career. He missed the final 10 games of 2012 with a toe injury and five of the final six games the next year with hamstring and neck issues before the season-ending knee injury in the 2014 offseason.
The only years in which Lee didn’t miss at least one game with injuries were 2016, when the two-time Pro Bowler helped the Cowboys reach the divisional round of the playoffs, and 2019. Hamstring injuries sidelined Lee frequently later in his career.
The Buccaneers have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract defensive tackle Vita Vea
- signed as the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
The 6-foot-4, 347-pound tackle has started 29 of 34 regular-season games he’s played with the Bucs, compiling 7½ sacks and 19 quarterback hits while contributing to the success of a pass rush led by linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul.
NBA
Clippers to sign Cousins through end of season
The Clippers intend to sign DeMarcus Cousins through the rest of the season, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed. Yahoo Sports first reported the decision.
After beginning the season in Houston, Cousins, 30, has averaged 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds and shot 48% in eight games with the Clippers since signing his first contract April 5. He averaged 11.5 minutes per game and came off the bench in each of his appearances.
Houston Rockets guard John Wall
- is likely to miss the rest of the season with strained right hamstring. Wall was injured on Friday against the Clippers.
- Cavaliers forward
Larry Nance Jr.
- broke his right thumb in Sunday’s loss at Washington and likely will miss the remainder of the season.
Spurs outlast Wizards in OT
DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 assists, and the Spurs outlasted the Wizards 146-143 in overtime on Monday night, ending Washington’s season-best eight-game winning streak.
DeRozan scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Neither team led by more than three points after DeRozan’s jumper pulled the Spurs within 118-115 with 5:13 left in the fourth.
Bradley Beal had 45 points for the Wizards, who fell one victory short of matching the franchise’s best streak.
Russell Westbrook had his league leading 29th triple-double of the season — and 15th in his last 18 games — with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.
NHL
Flames’ Hanifin out for season
Calgary defenseman Noah Hanifin will need season-ending shoulder surgery.
The 24-year-old was injured early in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound defender has four goals and 11 assists and was a minus-2 in 47 games this season.
Blackhawks’ Shaw retires after concussion
The Blackhawks’ Andrew Shaw announced his retirement Monday on the advice of doctors after multiple concussions over the course of his career.
The 29-year-old forward from Belleville, Ontario, played 10 seasons in the NHL, seven with Chicago sandwiched around three with Montreal. In all, the fifth-round draft pick in 2011 piled up 116 goals, 131 assists and 573 penalty minutes. And the stats he was likely most proud of: A career plus-24 and 14 game-winning goals.
Shaw hoped he would be able to play again after he suffered his latest concussion Feb. 9 against Dallas.
- Turner Sports is the surprise winner of the National Hockey League’s second television package.
The two sides have agreed on a seven-year contract that includes three Stanley Cup Finals, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Turner Sports and the NHL had no immediate comment on the deal, which was first reported by Sports Business Journal.
The agreement with Turner will give the NHL two network partners in the United States for the first time since 1998-99. The league reached an agreement with Walt Disney Corp. last month.
— From staff and wire reports