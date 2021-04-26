Sports briefs: Wells named UVA volleyball coach

COLLEGES

Wells named UVA volleyball coach

Shannon Wells was named coach of the Virginia volleyball program. Wells comes to UVA after serving on the coaching staff at Florida the past seven seasons.

Wells was the associate head coach on Mary Wise‘s staff at Florida the past four seasons, and the Gators’ recruiting coordinator for each of her seven seasons in Gainesville. Florida went 184-33 with seven straight NCAA tournaments appearances in that span.

Before Florida, Wells was the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Ole Miss in 2013, and an assistant for the program the three seasons prior.

Wells has also served as an assistant coach at Winthrop and alma mater Southern Indiana, the program’s career leader for kills and service aces. She was a graduate assistant at Morehead State in 2005 and 2006.

Maryland hires Manning as assistant

Maryland hired former Wake Forest coach Danny Manning as an assistant on Mark Turgeon‘s staff on Monday, reuniting a couple of old college teammates.