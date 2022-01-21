Sports briefs: Winston October Named Wide Receivers Coach

GOLF

Masters champion Goalby dies at 92

Bob Goalby, who won the 1968 Masters without having to go to a playoff when Roberto De Vicenzo infamously signed for the wrong score, is dead at 92.

Mr. Goalby’s death Wednesday in his hometown of Belleville, Ill., was confirmed by the PGA Tour and by Bill Haas, his great nephew.

The Masters was among his 11 victories on the PGA Tour, and Mr. Goalby won twice on what is now the PGA Tour Champions. He is best remembered for how he was declared the Masters champion. Equally notable was the role he played in launching two tours.

Mr. Goalby was among the players who boldly led the Tournament Players Division to break away from the PGA of America and become what now is the PGA Tour. Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus delivered support that made it happen. Mr. Goalby was among those who initiated the move. Later, he joined Gardner Dickinson and Dan Sikes in 1980 to organize a tour for players 50 and older.