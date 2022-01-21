Sports briefs: Winston October Named Wide Receivers Coach

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ex-Spider October named UR receivers coach
Richmond has hired alumnus Winston October as its wide receivers coach, the program announced Friday. October joins the Spiders after four years coaching in the Canadian Football League.
October was a defensive back at UR from 1994-98, and was an all-conference pick all four years. His 12 interceptions rank fourth in program history, and his 112 punt returns are first.
He went on to play six years in the CFL, and won the Grey Cup with the Edmonton Elks in 2003.
October coached wide receivers at William & Mary from 2014-17, part of the Tribe’s 2015 CAA title-winning squad. He then coached receivers for the Ottawa Redblacks in the CFL in 2018 and 2019, and was receivers coach and pass game coordinator for the Elks the past two years.
LSU adds eight football transfers
New LSU coach Brian Kelly has completed the addition of eight transfer players to the Tigers’ 2022 roster, including former Virginia linebacker West Weeks.
The transfers also include defensive backs Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha, who both started at Arkansas, and two starters from Louisiana-Lafayette’s Sun Belt Conference championship team: defensive back Mekhi Garner and receiver Kyren Lacy.
Tre’mond Shorts, a four-year starter at East Tennessee State and an FCS All-American, joins LSU’s offensive line as a graduate transfer.
Former Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett and East Carolina long snapper Slade Roy round out the recently completed additions from the transfer portal.
NFL
Giants name Schoen new GM
Joe Schoen was at the top of the Giants’ list of candidates when they started their search for a new general manager, and the Bills assistant GM never left that spot.
The Giants hired the 42-year-old Schoen as their general manager Friday. It ended a quick but extensive search in which they interviewed nine candidates in the first round and gave three a second interview in finding a replacement for Dave Gettleman.
Schoen faces a major rebuilding process. The Giants have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. They have had five straight double-digit losing seasons, including a 4-13 record this past season.
Panthers hiring McAdoo as OC
The Panthers are hiring former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to be their new offensive coordinator, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team is still finalizing the details of the contract.
McAdoo served as a consultant with the Cowboys this season.
He was Giants head coach in 2016-17, finishing 11-5 in his first season before losing to the Packers in the first round of the NFC playoffs. However, he was fired late in his second season after the Giants started 2-10 and he benched quarterback Eli Manning.
PRO BASKETBALL
Nuggets sign Cousins to 10 day
Denver signed four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract on Friday to back up Nikola Jokic.
The 6-foot-10 Cousins will be eligible to play in six games for the Nuggets, starting Friday night against Memphis.
Cousins averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games for Milwaukee, but was released this month as the Bucks wanted to open a roster spot.
The Nuggets have limited big-man depth behind the reigning MVP Jokic. Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery) is out and JaMychal Green is in COVID-19 protocols.
Mercury hiring Nygaard as next coach
The Mercury have hired former Aces assistant Vanessa Nygaard as their next head coach, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hire won’t be officially announced until Monday.
Nygaard replaces Sandy Brondello, who didn’t have her contract renewed last month after eight seasons and taking the Mercury to the 2021 WNBA Finals.
A native of Scottsdale, Ariz., Nygaard has also been an assistant coach for USA Basketball, and the Stars and Mystics.
Nygaard went to the Final Four three times from 1995 to 1997 as a player with Stanford and played five WNBA seasons with multiple teams.
GOLF
Masters champion Goalby dies at 92
Bob Goalby, who won the 1968 Masters without having to go to a playoff when Roberto De Vicenzo infamously signed for the wrong score, is dead at 92.
Mr. Goalby’s death Wednesday in his hometown of Belleville, Ill., was confirmed by the PGA Tour and by Bill Haas, his great nephew.
The Masters was among his 11 victories on the PGA Tour, and Mr. Goalby won twice on what is now the PGA Tour Champions. He is best remembered for how he was declared the Masters champion. Equally notable was the role he played in launching two tours.
Mr. Goalby was among the players who boldly led the Tournament Players Division to break away from the PGA of America and become what now is the PGA Tour. Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus delivered support that made it happen. Mr. Goalby was among those who initiated the move. Later, he joined Gardner Dickinson and Dan Sikes in 1980 to organize a tour for players 50 and older.
At Augusta National in 1968, after birdies on the 13th and 14th holes in the final round, Mr. Goalby hit 3-iron to 8 feet for eagle on the par-5 15th and closed with a 66. He finished at 11-under 277 and assumed he would be going to a Monday playoff with De Vicenzo, who had birdied the par-4 17th and finished with a 65.