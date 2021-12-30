Sports briefs:

Tech (8-5, 0-2 ACC) had announced Monday that the team was in COVID-19 protocols, resulting in the postponement of Wednesday’s game at North Carolina.

A Tech spokesman refused to say Thursday how many people in the program had tested positive for COVID-19. But the spokesman said Tech has not had to pause all men’s basketball activities.

Virginia Tech is still scheduled to host North Carolina State next Tuesday.

No new dates for the UNC and Pitt games have been announced, but Tech expects a new date for the UNC game will be announced next week.

The Hokies last played at Duke on Dec. 22.

Old Dominion 82, Florida International 77: Austin Trice scored 25 points to lead the Monarchs (6-8, 1-0 C-USA) past the host Panthers (8-6, 0-1). Mekhi Long secured a career-high 13 rebounds for ODU.

NBA

League postpones game amid league-wide virus issues