Sports briefs:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Another VCU game postponed
The VCU basketball team’s wait to begin Atlantic 10 play will continue.
The league announced Thursday morning that the Rams’ scheduled Sunday home game against Davidson has been postponed, with members of the VCU program still in COVID-19 protocols.
The team’s scheduled A-10 opener Thursday night against George Mason was postponed on Tuesday, too, due to the Rams’ continued battles with the virus.
Sunday will mark a fourth straight game overall missed for VCU. The Rams (7-4) last played on Dec. 15, against Florida Atlantic.
For now, the men’s team’s next scheduled game is Wednesday at Dayton, and the women’s team’s next scheduled game is Wednesday at home against Duquesne.
No rescheduled dates have been announced for the postponed games yet.
Virginia Tech game postponed
For the second time this week, Virginia Tech has had to postpone a men’s basketball game.
Virginia Tech announced Thursday that Saturday’s home game with Pittsburgh has been postponed because Tech remains in COVID-19 protocols.
Tech (8-5, 0-2 ACC) had announced Monday that the team was in COVID-19 protocols, resulting in the postponement of Wednesday’s game at North Carolina.
A Tech spokesman refused to say Thursday how many people in the program had tested positive for COVID-19. But the spokesman said Tech has not had to pause all men’s basketball activities.
Virginia Tech is still scheduled to host North Carolina State next Tuesday.
No new dates for the UNC and Pitt games have been announced, but Tech expects a new date for the UNC game will be announced next week.
The Hokies last played at Duke on Dec. 22.
Old Dominion 82, Florida International 77: Austin Trice scored 25 points to lead the Monarchs (6-8, 1-0 C-USA) past the host Panthers (8-6, 0-1). Mekhi Long secured a career-high 13 rebounds for ODU.
NBA
League postpones game amid league-wide virus issues
The NBA postponed another game for virus-related reasons, raising the total to 11 pushed back so far this season while two more head coaches entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
Golden State’s game at Denver was postponed because the Nuggets — through a combination of injuries and a newly discovered outbreak of the virus — did not have the league-minimum eight players available to start the contest.
Had they played, the Nuggets would have also been without head coach Michael Malone. He went into the protocols on Thursday, as did Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers. The 76ers were using assistant coach Dan Burke in Rivers’ place for their game Thursday against Brooklyn.
Rivers and Malone join the Los Angeles Lakers’ Frank Vogel, Chicago’s Billy Donovan, Phoenix’s Monty Williams, Portland’s Chauncey Billups and Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault as head coaches in the protocols.
Also in the protocols: around 120 players, along with an untold number of other staffers from around the league — including assistant coaches, broadcasters, referees, media relations personnel, stat crew members, athletic trainers and more.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hokies knock off No. 15 Duke
The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team picked up its first marquee win of the season Thursday night.
Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley had 27 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to help the Hokies knock off No. 15 Duke 77-55 at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies (10-3) are now 2-0 in ACC play for just the third time in their history. They were coming off a 92-75 win at Florida State on Dec. 19.
Point guard Georgia Amoore had 20 points and six assists Thursday. She had four of Tech’s nine 3-pointers.
Duke (9-2, 0-1) lost for the second time in its last three games. The other loss was to No. 1 South Carolina.
Missouri 70, No. 1 South Carolina 69: Lauren Hansen made a driving layup with 0.1 seconds left and the Tigers stunned the top-ranked Gamecocks in overtime in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
The Tigers (12-2) overcame the absence of scoring leader Aijha Blackwell and four other players to beat a No. 1 team for the first time in program history. It marked only the seventh time an unranked team has beaten the top-ranked team.
South Carolina (12-1) was coming off its biggest comeback in school history, overcoming an 18-point deficit to beat No. 2 Stanford last Tuesday. On Thursday night, the Tigers always had an answer when the Gamecocks cut it close.
— From staff and wire reports