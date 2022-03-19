Sports briefs:

Football

Rams trade veteran WR Woods to Titans

The Super Bowl champion Rams continued to turn over their roster Saturday, trading wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans.

The Rams are receiving a 2023 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Woods.

Woods, 30 in April, signed with the Rams in 2017 and has been a pillar for teams that made four playoff appearances and played in two Super Bowls in the last five seasons. He joins left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who retired, and punter Johnny Hekker, who was released, as core pieces no longer part of the team.

Woods is recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in November but is expected to be ready for training camp. Woods was injured the day after the Rams signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a knee injury during the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2020, the Rams gave Woods a four-year extension that included $32 million in guarantees. He was due to carry a salary-cap number of $15.7 million this season, according to overthecap.com. He was due to receive a $3.5 million roster bonus on Sunday, according to Spotrac.com.

With receiver Cooper Kupp carrying an $18.7 million cap number, Woods was regarded as a potential trade piece even before the Rams last week signed free-agent receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year contract that includes $31 million in guarantees.

Fletcher Cox

’s brief, bizarre stint on the market has come to an end. The Eagles announced Saturday morning they’ve agreed to a one-year contract with the veteran defensive tackle, roughly a day and a half after they released Cox in a surprisingly unceremonious fashion. The two sides tried to agree on a renegotiation before Thursday’s release, but couldn’t find common ground before Cox was due $18 million for next season. There was reportedly momentum for Cox, 31, to return even once he was cut.

The Rams and quarterback

Matthew Stafford

agreed to terms on a contract extension that will keep the 13-year veteran with the Rams, the team announced Saturday. The deal is for four years and $160 million, with $135 million guaranteed.

Running back/wide receiver

Cordarrelle Patterson

agreed to a two-year deal to re-sign with the Falcons on Saturday, according to his agent.

Philadelphia signed former L.C. Bird and Virginia standout defensive back

Anthony Harris

to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

Carolina and wide receiver

DJ Moore

agreed to a contract extension that will keep the receiver with the Panthers through 2025.

Golf

Riley sets tournament record at Valspar

Davis Riley was expecting a big stage Saturday in his rookie year on the PGA Tour. He was playing with fellow Alabama alum and close friend Justin Thomas, both of them in the mix on the weekend in the Valspar Championship.

Indeed, they had the largest gallery at Innisbrook. Most of the cheers were for Riley.

Riley made three birdies from tough spots to close out the front nine, and then rode the cheers of “Roll Tide” until he had a 9-under 62, a tournament scoring record and a two-shot lead over Matthew NeSmith going into the final round.

Thomas did his part with a third straight 66. Riley was at 18-under 195, breaking by four the tournament record last set a year ago by Sam Burns, who remains very much in the mix to win back-to-back.

NeSmith sprinkled in enough birdies and a solid par save on the 18th for a 69. Thomas and Burns (67) were three shots behind. The only other player within five shots was Adam Hadwin, who shot 70 and was at 13-under 200.

nhl

Capitals complete comeback in overtime

The Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals traded timely goals and big hits for 60 minutes, then needed overtime and a shootout Friday to decide their game at PNC Arena.

Alex Ovechkin finally won it for the Caps, scoring the only shootout goal for a 4-3 victory in the Metropolitan Division game. Ovechkin, shooting third, beat Antti Raanta for the victory after the Caps’ Ilya Samsonov stopped the Canes’ Vincent Trocheck, Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis.

The Caps tied the score 3-3 on an Ovechkin power-play score at 14:56 of the third after Trocheck took an offensive-zone penalty for interference. The Caps won the faceoff and Ovechkin, quiet most of the first 55 minutes, quickly unloaded for his 39th of the season.

The Canes (41-14-6) lost their third straight game but extended their point streak on home ice to 14 games (12-0-2). The Caps, coming off a road win at Columbus, are 35-18-10.

College lacrosse

Virginia falls to top-ranked Maryland

In a rematch of the 2021 national championship game, top-ranked Maryland defeated Virginia 23-12 Saturday in the inaugural Capitol Classic Lacrosse Tournament. The loss ended a 10-game win streak for Virginia, which was led by attackmen Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger, who scored three goals and notched two assists apiece.

Elsewhere

Longtime NFL reporter dies after brief illness

John Clayton, who carved out a legendary name in Seattle sports media during a career that spanned 36 years in the area, died Friday. Mr. Clayton was 67.

In a statement Friday night, the Seahawks said Mr. Clayton had died after a brief illness. Mr. Clayton’s last story on MyNorthwest.com appeared just a little over a week ago, March 10. He had recently been hospitalized.

The Seahawks’ statement said they were “heartbroken” to learn of his death.

Penn State wins NCAA wrestling team title

Penn State secured its ninth team title in 11 years at the NCAA championships on Saturday, hours before the Nittany Lions sent five wrestlers to the finals.

Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet wrapped up the Nittany Lions’ 10th title with a 6-1 decision over Mason Parris of Michigan in the consolation semifinals.

Penn State headed into the finals Saturday night with 111.5 points. Michigan was second with 90 points and 2021 champion Iowa had 73.