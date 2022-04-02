Sports briefs:

BASKETBALL

Ginobili, Hardaway, Karl among Hall class

When Manu Ginobili reflects on the odds of a kid from Argentina growing up to win four NBA titles and Olympic gold, he sounds in awe that that is in fact the story of his athletic life.

Ginobili, five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway and decorated former coach George Karl were the household NBA names in the 2022 class of Basketball Hall of Fame inductees announced in New Orleans at the site of the NCAA Final Four.

Also selected this year were former WNBA champion and two-time college national champion Swin Cash; long-time college coach Bob Huggins, WNBA champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Whalen; NCAA national championship coach and former WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley, and former NBA official Hugh Evans.

The class will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10.

An NBA source confirmed that Ben Simmons has filed a grievance to recoup the nearly $20 million in salary the 76ers withheld from him this season. ESPN was first to report the news. The Sixers traded the disgruntled point guard to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10 along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond and two first-round picks for James Harden and Paul Millsap

.

Kallie Theisen scored a career-high 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Myah Selland

added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and South Dakota State used a huge first-quarter run to beat Seton Hall 82-50 Saturday in the championship game of the WNIT.

nfl

Dolphins deal WR Parker to Patriots

A trade of Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker this offseason was somewhat expected. For it to come within the division was a bit of a surprise.

The Dolphins agreed to trade Parker to New England on Saturday, along with a fifth-round pick in this month’s draft, for a 2023 third-round pick.

Parker became expendable after the Dolphins added wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. this offseason — Hill via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and Wilson in free agency after his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. They will be paired with standout receiver Jaylen Waddle going into his second year. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag, also often lines up in the slot or out wide.

In seven seasons in Miami since he was the team’s first-round pick in the 2015 draft, Parker caught 338 passes for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns.

SOCCER

Liverpool, City win, Man U, Chelsea struggle

Liverpool completed its 119-day mission to displace Manchester City from atop the English Premier League.

It lasted only a matter of hours.

The status quo was ultimately maintained in what is promising to be another gripping fight for the title between the two giants from northwest England.

Liverpool was first up, beating third-from-last Watford 2-0 thanks to goals by Diogo Jota and Fabinho to make it 10 straight victories in the league.

That meant City dropped out of first place for the first time since Dec. 4 — but not for long.

Pep Guardiola‘s team kicked off barely 30 minutes later at next-to-last Burnley, took the lead after five minutes through Kevin De Bruyne, and coasted to a 2-0 victory. Ilkay Gundogan scored the other goal.

Liverpool and City have games in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday before what could yet be a decisive meeting at City’s Etihad Stadium five days later. One point will separate them heading into what could prove to be a title-decider.

If third-placed Chelsea had any faint ambitions of catching the top two, they were surely extinguished after conceding four second-half goals in a stunning 4-1 home loss to London rival Brentford.

One of Brentford’s scorers at Stamford Bridge was Christian Eriksen, who netted the second for his first goal in the Premier League since returning from suffering a cardiac arrest at last year’s European Championship.

Chelsea — up for sale and beset by unrelenting takeover talk — might now be looking over its shoulder, with fourth-placed Arsenal five points adrift but with a game in hand. That’s at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Manchester United looks increasingly unlikely to capture a Champions League qualification place from the wreckage of its season.

A 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City kept United in sixth place but the gap was four points to Arsenal.

Leicester went ahead through Kelechi Iheanacho‘s 63rd-minute diving header, only for Fred to equalize three minutes later.

HOCKEY

Yandle’s games played streak comes to end

The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday’s game against Toronto, ending the NHL’s Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989.

The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965 games on Jan. 25 against the Islanders. Yandle was a healthy scratch.

TENNIS

Swiatek downs Osaka, will claim No. 1 ranking

Iga Swiatek ended her journey to the women’s No. 1 ranking in fitting fashion.

Swiatek continued her searing start to 2022 on Saturday, beating Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the women’s title at the Miami Open and extend her winning streak to 17 matches.

Swiatek will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at No. 1 in the women’s rankings officially when the points are updated Monday.

ELSEWHERE

First Black player at Pitt dies at 86

Julius Pegues, the first Black basketball player at the University of Pittsburgh, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 86.

The 6-foot-3 guard joined Pitt in 1954 and played a year on the freshman team before earning a scholarship and moving to varsity. He averaged 13.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 77 career games for the Panthers and twice helped the Panthers to the NCAA tournament, including a 31-point performance in a first-round loss to Miami (Ohio) in 1958.