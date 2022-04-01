Sports briefs:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kentucky’s Tshiebwe, Arizona’s Lloyd honored

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe put up better rebounding numbers than anybody in Division I in decades. And it’s a big reason why he is The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior was the clear choice for the award announced Friday, receiving 46 of 60 votes from AP voters. Johnny Davis, a 6-5 sophomore who averaged 19.7 points and led Wisconsin to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, was second with 10 votes. Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray (three) and Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn (one) also earned votes.

Tshiebwe thrived all season while averaging 15.1 rebounds, the highest per-game output in Division I since 1980. He had five games of at least 20 rebounds this season and three games with at least 10 boards on the offensive glass alone.

Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season. He received 28 votes from a 61-person media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 to edge Providence’s Ed Cooley, who got 21 votes. No other coach got more than three.

The Wildcats swept the Pac-12 season and tournament titles to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018.

Butler fired coach LaVall Jordan

on Friday after two straight losing seasons and a second consecutive finish near the bottom of the Big East Conference. The Bulldogs were 14-19 this season and tied for ninth in the Big East at 6-14.

TCU announced a contract extension for coach

Jamie Dixon

through the 2027-28 season Friday after he led his alma mater to its first NCAA tournament victory in 35 years. Dixon was a player in 1987 the last time the Horned Frogs won a tournament game before they beat Seton Hall 69-42 on March 17.

Purdue’s

Trevion Williams has announced he will sign with an agent and enter the NBA draft. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Williams was part of an imposing post combination with 7-foot-4 Zach Edey

, coming off the bench all but four games this season and averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and three assists.

GOLF

Palmer holds 2-shot lead in Valero Open

Ryan Palmer shot a bogey-free round of 6-under 66 at the Valero Texas Open to lead by two shots over Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli and Matt Kuchar after Friday’s second round.

Palmer, at 10 under, surged into the lead with consecutive birdies midway through the back nine.

Chappell, the 2017 tournament winner, had the day’s low round of 65. Frittelli also got away with no bogeys during his 66, and Kuchar shot 69 with four-straight birdies on the back.

Palmer’s last Tour win came in 2019. He took the lead with a 5-foot birdie putt at the par-5 14th. At 15 he converted another birdie putt inside 10 feet.

Shibuno leads Chevron Championship

Hinako Shibuno shot a 6-under 66 on Friday in The Chevron Championship to take the lead halfway through the second round.

The 23-year-old had a 9-under 135 total at Mission Hills (Rancho Mirage, Calif.), the tree-lined course hosting the major championship for the final time.

Shibuno had seven birdies and a bogey on the first 13 holes and closed with five pars in warm and sunny morning conditions. She opened with a tap-in birdie on the par-4 first and had another on the par-4 10th.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (67) and Ally Ewing (68) were 6 under.

NBA

Warriors’ Curry out for rest of regular season

Golden State star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season because of a sprained ligament in his left foot.

The reigning scoring champion, who was injured March 16 at home against Boston and has missed seven games since, is scheduled to be reevaluated after another week, with an update scheduled for April 11. He is making good progress, the Warriors said Friday.

Kristaps Porzingis

had 24 points and nine rebounds in his first game against his former team, helping the Washington Wizards defeat the Dallas Mavericks 135-103 on Friday night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 35 points and Rui Hachimura added 21 for Washington, which won for the fourth time in five games despite being eliminated from playoff contention a day earlier.

TENNIS

Osaka, Swiatek to meet in Miami women’s final

Unseeded Naomi Osaka will meet second-seeded Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open women’s final Saturday. It’s a matchup pitting the world’s former No. 1-ranked player against the woman who will replace the now-retired Ash Barty atop the women’s rankings on Monday.

Osaka was No. 1 in the world before Barty took over in 2019; Osaka started this tournament ranked No. 77 in the world in large part because she simply hasn’t played as much while working on her mental health.

The last time Swiatek lost a match was in February, when she was ranked No. 9 in the world. She is 16-0 since and on the brink of completing the Sunshine Double — championships at both Indian Wells and Miami.

The men’s final is Sunday. No. 6 seed Casper Ruud earned the first spot in the title match by defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-1 in Friday’s semifinals.

Ruud will face either No. 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz — the defending Miami champion — or rising star and No. 14 seed Carlos Alcaraz in the title match.

SOCCER

First United States World Cup game is Nov. 21

The United States was drawn to play England in a Black Friday match at the World Cup, a high-profile game that gives American soccer a chance to gain respect in its return to the global showcase.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament, the 15th-ranked U.S. will open in Qatar on Nov. 21 against the winner of a European playoff among Ukraine, Wales and Scotland. The Americans play No. 5 England four days later and close the group stage against Iran on Nov. 29.

Since 1990, the U.S. has one win, 11 losses and five draws against European opponents in the World Cup.