Sports briefs:

NFL

Rams’ Higbee, Noteboom to miss Super Bowl

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom will not play in Super Bowl LVI after being put on injured reserve Friday, but running back Darrell Henderson and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day will be available after coming off the list, the team announced.

Higbee — the Rams’ second-leading receiver in the regular season with 61 catches, five for touchdowns — suffered a knee injury during the Rams’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Jan. 30. Noteboom, who has played as an extra tight end in so-called heavy formations, suffered a chest muscle injury in the same game.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Longwood extends win streak to 11

DeShaun Wade had a season-high 23 points as Longwood stretched its winning streak to 11 games, defeating South Carolina Upstate 85-72 on Thursday night in Farmville.

Zac Watson had 16 points for Longwood (18-5, 10-0 Big South). Isaiah Wilkins also scored 16 points and had six rebounds. DA Houston had 13 points.

Jordan Gainey had 16 points for the Spartans (10-13, 7-4). Bryson Mozone added 14 points and seven rebounds. Josh Aldrich had 11 points.

Unranked Michigan routs No. 3 Purdue

Hunter Dickinson had 22 points to lead Michigan in a lopsided 82-58 win over No. 3 Purdue on Thursday night.

Eli Brooks had 16 points, Moussa Diabate had 15 points — all but two in the first half — and Caleb Houstan added 14 for the Wolverines (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten).

Jaden Ivey had 18 points, Trevion Williams had 12 and Zach Eden scored 10 for Purdue (21-4, 10-4), which saw its six-game winning streak snapped.

Purdue, which went into the game shooting 50.8% from the floor, shot only 44%. Michigan made 53% of shots from the floor. The Boilermakers had been making 41% of their 3-pointers but made only 4 as a team in 17 attempts. Dickinson had four 3-pointers for Michigan.

Duke rebounds from UVA loss

Trevor Keels tied his career high with 25 points and added a career-best 11 rebounds as Duke bounced back from its loss to Virginia with a victory over Clemson Thursday.

The Blue Devils (20-4, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) reached 20 wins for the first time since 2020 and the 36th time in coach Mike Krzyzewski‘s 42 seasons.

Mark Williams, a 7-foot-1 sophomore, scored 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting and Paolo Banchero had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Duke.

Duke lost at home to unranked Virginia 69-68 on Reece Beekman‘s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left Monday. The Blue Devils trailed much of the opening half against the Cavaliers but made sure that didn’t happen against Clemson (12-12, 4-9).

Xavier downs UConn in Big East showdown

Jack Nunge had 22 points and nine rebounds, and No. 25 Xavier snapped a two-game losing streak with a 74-68 victory over No. 24 Connecticut on Friday.

Zach Freemantle scored all 12 of his points in the second half, and Nate Johnson also had 12 points for Xavier (17-7, 7-6 Big East).

R.J. Cole scored 22 points to lead UConn (16-7, 7-5 Big East). Tyrese Martin added 18 points.

BASEBALL

Giambi’s cause of death identified as suicide

Two days after Jeremy Giambi died at his parents’ home in Claremont, Calif., a cause of death has been revealed.

The former MLB outfielder and younger brother of ex-Yankees slugger Jason Giambi died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest according to a Los Angeles medical examiner-coroner. Jeremy Giambi was found on Wednesday by a family member who immediately called 911. He was already dead when first responders arrived.

Jeremy Giambi, who was famously tagged out at the plate on Derek Jeter’s “Flip Play” during the 2001 ALDS, spent six seasons in the big leagues. He appeared in nine playoff games and batted .319 with three RBIs. A majority of his career came in Oakland, where he played with his older brother, but Jeremy also logged time with the Royals, Red Sox and Phillies. His last game was in 2003. Jeremy Giambi was just 47 years old.

HORSE RACING

Necropsy on Medina Spirit shows

no definitive cause of death

A necropsy on 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit showed no definitive cause of death. The California Horse Racing Board on Friday released the results of the examination done after the colt collapsed and died after a workout on Dec. 6 at Santa Anita.

Trainer Bob Baffert said the colt suffered a heart attack. Medina Spirit had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November.

The necropsy report said Medina Spirit’s swollen lungs and foam in his windpipe, as well as enlarged spleen and congestions and mild hemorrhages in other tissues “are common in horses dying suddenly, and are compatible with, but not specific for a cardiac cause of death.”

Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby victory last May came under scrutiny after he tested positive for betamethasone, a legal medication that is not allowed on race day in Kentucky. As a result, Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and barred from entering horses in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies.

ELSEWHERE

Fisk University is launching the first women’s gymnastics program at a historically Black college and university. The school based in Nashville, Tennessee, made the announcement Friday. Fisk competes at the NAIA level, and is hoping to begin the gymnastics program during the 2022-23 season. The school said it will award athletic and merit scholarships. There has been an uptick in participation among gymnasts of color at all levels of the sport. Black women account for nearly 10% of the scholarship athletes at the NCAA Division I level, an increase from 7% in 2012.