Sports briefs:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ex-Rice center Poteat transferring to Tech

Another big man is transferring to Virginia Tech.

Rice center Mylyjael Poteat tweeted Tuesday that he has committed to Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-9, 260-pound Poteat averaged 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 13.8 minutes for Conference USA member Rice (16-17, 7-11) as a sophomore this year. He played in 33 games this year, starting three. He shot 62% from the field — the seventh-best single-season field-goal percentage in Rice history.

Poteat has three years of eligibility left, including his extra season of eligibility. He is the third frontcourt player to announce his intention to transfer to Virginia Tech in as many weeks, joining forwards Grant Basile of Wright State and John Camden of Memphis.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Butler, Heat one win from Eastern finals

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, and Max Strus added 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Miami Heat moved one win away from a trip to the Eastern Conference finals by topping visiting Philadelphia 120-85 on Tuesday night.

The top-seeded Heat lead the East semifinal series 3-, and improved to an NBA-best 6-0 at home in these playoffs.

Joel Embiid, wearing a mask to protect a facial fracture and dealing with a significant thumb injury, scored 17 points for fourth-seeded Philadelphia, which got 14 from James Harden and 12 from Tobias Harris. The 76ers were down by 15 going into the fourth, then gave up 12 consecutive points to open the final quarter.

Grizzlies’ Morant likely done for playoffs

Memphis All-Star guard Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the NBA postseason after an MRI and further evaluation revealed a bone bruise in his injured right knee.

The NBA’s most improved player had been averaging 38.3 points a game in the Grizzlies’ Western Conference semifinal matchup with Golden State. But he sat out the 101-98 Game 4 loss on Monday with what the team said at the time was a sore knee. The Grizzlies trail 3-1 in the series.

In Monday’s game, Stephen Curry converted eight free throws over the final 45.7 seconds on the way to 32 points in the Warriors’ home victory. Curry also dished out eight assists as Golden State rallied to win without coach Steve Kerr after he tested positive for COVID-19 less than two hours before tipoff. Tyus Jones had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in place of Morant.

NHL

Marleau ends league’s longest career

For 23 seasons, Patrick Marleau woke up each day preparing to play hockey and that helped him eventually break Gordie Howe’s record for most games played in the NHL.

After a difficult year away from the game hoping another team would call and offer him a chance, Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that featured a record 1,779 games, 566 goals, two Olympic gold medals and nearly every significant San Jose Sharks record.

Marleau broke Howe’s all-time games played record late last season, the capper to a remarkable career that started as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1997 draft. Marleau retires ranked 23rd all-time with 566 goals and 50th with 1,197 points for San Jose, Toronto and Pittsburgh. He also holds Sharks records for games played (1,607), goals (522) and points (1,111).

The Montreal Canadiens won the NHL draft lottery and will have the No. 1 pick in July’s draft. The New Jersey Devils shook up the draft order by winning the second of two lottery drawings and moving from the fifth to second slot in the draft order. The Devils’ win bumped Arizona from second to third, Seattle to fourth and Philadelphia to the fifth slot. The remaining slots from 6 to 16 remained unchanged based on where the teams finished in the standings.

GOLF

Willow Oaks’ Serrao wins RGA Senior Amateur

On another breezy day at Meadowbrook Country Club, Steve Serrao (Willow Oaks CC) outlasted the field of 32 players in the Senior Division (ages 50-64) to win his first RGA Senior Amateur.

Serrao (70-69) got off to a hot start with a birdie on the par-3 second hole followed by three consecutive birdies at 4, 5 and 6 to reach 4 under. He stumbled near the turn, dropping to even, just one shot ahead of first round co-leader David Wilkinson though 13 holes. Serrao bounced back though, playing his last five holes at 2 under to finish there for the round and earn a six-stroke victory over Wilkinson (70-75).

Kevin MacMillan (Brandermill CC) overcame a two-shot deficit in the Super Senior Division (ages 64-69) to defeat Jimmy Angel (Salisbury CC) by one shot with a two-round total of 147.

In the Masters Division (ages 70+), John Casstevens (Federal Club) claimed the title with a final-round 79 for a two-round total of 153 and a seven-shot margin of victory over Steve Isaacs (Independence).

NFL

Dolphins bring aboard RB Michel

The Miami Dolphins signed running back Sony Michel to a one-year contract.

Michel has been part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in his four NFL seasons, helping New England win a title in the 2018 season and the Los Angeles Rams win the crown last season.

Michel ran for 845 yards and four touchdowns for the Rams last year. He has rushed for 3,137 yards on 743 carries over his career, spending the first three of those seasons with the Patriots.

Baltimore signed running back Mike Davis

to a one-year deal. Davis rushed for 503 yards and three touchdowns last season for Atlanta. Prior to last season, Davis played two seasons with Carolina, two with Seattle and two with San Francisco. He rushed for a career-high 642 yards in 2020 with the Panthers.

Former kicker

Josh Lambo filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars seeking more than $3.5 million in salary and damages for emotional distress caused by former coach Urban Meyer. According to the lawsuit, Lambo says his performance suffered as a result of being kicked and verbally abused by Meyer. The Jaguars fired Meyer on Dec. 15, hours after it was reported Meyer had kicked Lambo during a practice months earlier.

— The Associated Press