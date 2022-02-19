Sports briefs:

NFL

Steelers hire former Dolphins coach Flores

The Steelers have hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores to be a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.

Flores was the head coach for the Dolphins for the past three seasons and had a 24-25 record. He was fired last month.

Flores made national headlines earlier this month when he filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams — the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos — alleging racial discrimination in their hiring practices.

Flores was a finalist for the head coaching position with the Houston Texans after he filed the lawsuit, but the Texans hired Lovie Smith.

Racing

Hill wins Xfinity opener following Snider crash

Austin Hill won the Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway following Myatt Snider‘s airborne crash that shredded a chunk of catchfence directly in front of where Michael Jordan was watching Saturday night.

Jordan was on the backside of the catchfence with driver Bubba Wallace, an amateur photographer who often takes pictures during NASCAR’s lower-series events. The field soared past them on the final lap when Snider was hit from behind, causing Snider to turn right into the wall.

Snider was then hit again by another car and that contact caused Snider’s car to sail up into the fence and then bounce back onto the track. The shredded carcass was stripped to a heap of battered steel and even the engine block was ripped from the car.

Snider was able to climb from his car by himself.

Hill, meanwhile, had pulled alongside leader AJ Allmendinger on the final lap and was scored ahead when NASCAR called the caution.

Smith wins Truck Series opener in OT

Zane Smith came inches away from winning the Truck Series opener in regulation. Forced to try again in overtime, Smith held on in a two-lap sprint to win at Daytona International Speedway.

The win Friday night was the fourth of Smith’s career, but came in his debut driving the No. 34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports. Michael McDowell, in the team’s Cup car, won last year’s Daytona 500.

Smith had surged into the lead as the flagman threw the white to signify one lap to go, but it was at the exact moment an 18-truck crash behind him triggered the yellow caution light. The race would have been over had Smith crossed under the white flag before the caution lights flashed; instead the field was frozen for nearly 20 minutes.

Smith reclaimed the lead and make it past the white flag. This time the race was over when another crash brought out the caution.

Golf

Niemann stays hot at Genesis Invitational

The tee shot was close to perfect, staying on the 10th green at Riviera and just left of the flag for the longest time until it trickled off the back. Joaquin Niemann was in no mood to complain.

He holed the putt from just over 20 feet for eagle, and at that moment Saturday in the Genesis Invitational, the 23-year-old from Chile was in a place no one had ever been on the fabled course off Sunset Boulevard.

Niemann was 21-under par. Lanny Wadkins never got there in 1985 when he set the 72-hole scoring record, the oldest such record on the PGA Tour. Dustin Johnson didn’t get there where he won big in 2017.

Niemann will try to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the tournament since Charlie Sifford in 1969.

Niemann didn’t hit another fairway the rest of the third round, dropped two shots and still managed a 3-under 68 that gave him a three-shot lead over Cameron Young.

Niemann was at 19-under 194, breaking by two shots the record last matched by Justin Thomas in 2019.

Even with Niemann playing so well, Young stayed with him, and a birdie on the par-5 17th gave him a 69.

Joining Niemann and Young in the final group will be 24-year-old Viktor Hovland, who had eight birdies in his round of 65. That only got the Norwegian within six shots of Niemann.

Langer keeps two-shot lead at Chubb Classic

Bernhard Langer maintained a two-stroke lead Saturday in pursuit of a fourth Chubb Classic victory.

A day after shooting his age, the 64-year-old German star had a 4-under 68 to get to 12-under 132 on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course.

Scott Parel (64), Retief Goosen (67) and Tim Petrovic (68) were tied for second in the PGA Tour Champions’ first full-field tournament of the year.

Swimming

Transgender swimmer wins third Ivy title

Lia Thomas ended an intense week of scrutiny with a hug.

Seconds after edging Yale’s Iszac Henig to win the 100-meter freestyle title at the Ivy League championships Saturday, Thomas stepped out of the pool and walked to the back of the deck.

After taking a moment to towel off, the transgender swimmer for Penn turned to her right and embraced Henig, a transgender man who swims for Yale’s women’s team.

The matchup was the culmination of strong championship performances by both athletes, who’ve dealt this week with increased media coverage of their personal stories as part of an ongoing national conversation about the rules that govern the participation of transgender athletes in college athletics.

Thomas’ win was a school- and meet-record time of 47.63, and marked her third individual title at the Ivy championships following a dominating season. Henig placed second in 47.82, followed by Princeton’s Nikki Venema in 48.81

But Thomas’ success this season has prompted some to question whether she has an advantage since she was born as a biological male. Thomas has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.