Sports briefs:

NBA

Popovich sets regular-season wins mARK

Gregg Popovich‘s name is on top of the NBA regular-season victory list. He thinks of it more as a group accomplishment.

“All of us share in this record,” Popovich said Friday night after getting his record-breaking 1,336th victory when the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102. “It’s not mine. It’s ours, here in the city.”

Popovich broke a tie with Don Nelson, the friend and mentor he served as an assistant under while with Golden State for two seasons. The milestone came in Popovich’s 2,030th game and 26th season with the Spurs, the only franchise for which he has served as head coach.

LeBron James continues to put on age-defying performances. The 37-year old Lakers superstar had 50 points Friday night and became the oldest player to have multiple 50-point games in a season in Los Angeles’ 122-109 victory over the Washington Wizards. James surpassed Bernard King

, who was 34 when he did it in 1990-91 with Washington.

Chicago star

Zach LaVine missed the Bulls’ game Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of lingering soreness in his left knee while guard Alex Caruso

returned from a broken right wrist, giving the defense a big boost.

MLB

Mets acquire Bassitt from As

Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who made a remarkable recovery from a frightening line drive to the head last year, was traded by the Oakland Athletics to the New York Mets on Saturday for a pair of minor league pitchers.

The Mets sent right-handers J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller to the A’s for Bassitt. Bassitt gives the Mets a much-needed starter for the middle of the rotation, seemingly a good fit behind aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.

The 33-year-old Bassitt came back to make two starts in late September, just more than a month after he took a 100 mph liner to the face on Aug. 17 in Chicago. Bassitt wound up 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 27 starts, including his first career complete game.

Less than 24 hours after manager Chris Woodward said that Isiah Kiner-Falefa was the Rangers’ starting third baseman, the club traded him to Minnesota in a package that will bring power-hitting catcher Mitch Garver to Texas and potentially create ripples throughout the roster. The Rangers also included right-handed pitching prospect Ronny Henriquez

in the deal

NFL

Cowboys trade Cooper to Browns

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a swap of draft picks.

Cooper and a 2022 sixth-round draft pick will go to Cleveland, and a fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick will come back to Dallas.

But this trade was about money, not picks.

The move saves $20 million in cash in terms of Cooper’s base salary for 2022 and it clears $16 million in 2022 cap space.

The Cowboys were going to cut Cooper before March 20 when his base salary for 2022 would have been guaranteed.

Just a few days before the league’s legal tampering period opens on Monday, the Falcons created $12 million in salary space by restructuring quarterback Matt Ryan

‘s contract on Friday, according to NFL Media. Ryan is due to make $23.75 million in salary in 2022. His cap number was set to be $48.66 million. Ryan has restructured his contract four times to help the Falcons. He was signed to a six-year, $150 million contract in 2017.

Soccer

Ronaldo hat trick lifts United past Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo scored only his second Manchester United hat trick to clinch a 3-2 victory over Tottenham, sending his team fourth in the Premier League.

Ronaldo made an instant impact returning from injury, striking from 25 yards (meters) in the 12th minute in front of retired NFL great Tom Brady at Old Trafford.

Although Harry Kane leveled from a penalty in the 35th after Alex Telles handled Dejan Kulusevski‘s cross, United was back in front three minutes later. Nemanja Matic released Jadon Sancho who cut across for Ronaldo to strike past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham was gifted an equalizer, but then Ronaldo jinked away from Cristian Romero and leapt above Matt Doherty to meet a corner from Telles with a thundering header in front of the Stretford End to clinch the win in the 81st.

Tennis

Medvedev debuts as No. 1, Nadal wins

Daniil Medvedev beat Tomas Machac 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, the Russian’s first tournament since ascending to No. 1 in the world.

Medvedev made quick work of his Czech opponent, finishing Machac off in just over an hour.

Rafael Nadal didn’t have it as easy in opening his pursuit of a fourth title at Indian Wells. He got pushed to the limit by practice partner Sebastian Korda before winning 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (3), giving Nadal a 16-0 record this year.

Elsewhere

Sass maintains lead in Iditarod

Musher Brent Sass is maintaining his lead in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and was the first to arrive at the checkpoint in Kaltag early Saturday.

Kaltag is 629 miles (1,012 kilometers) into the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) trek across the Alaska wilderness. The winner is expected in Nome early to mid-week.