Sports briefs:

Thompson sprints out
to lead with opening 63
Davis Thompson, in his third PGA Tour event as a professional, tied a Detroit Golf Club record with a 9-under 63 to take the early first-round lead Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis were two shots back. Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun shot 66, putting them another stroke behind the surprising leader.
Thompson, 22, is in the field as a sponsor exemption. He missed the cut last week at the Travelers Championship after tying for 35th in his pro debut at the Palmetto Championship earlier in June.
Thompson took advantage of favorable conditions with rain-softened greens and light wind in the morning at Detroit Golf Club, missing only one green and needing just 26 putts in his bogey-free round with nine birdies. He resumed his round after play was suspended due to inclement weather for three-plus hours.
Thompson matched the course record shared by Nate Lashley, who won the inaugural event in 2019, and J.T. Poston.
Her nearly two-year run at No. 1 in the women’s world golf ranking over, Jin Young Ko was back on top in the Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas. Ko shot an 8-under 63 in hot conditions at Old American to take a one-stroke lead over In Gee Chun and Jeongeun Lee6. Ko lost the No. 1 ranking when Nelly Korda won the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday for her second straight victory. Emma Talley and Min-G Kim
- were two strokes back at 65.
Title tossed over tortilla tossing
The governing body for high school sports in California stripped a Southern California high school of its basketball division championship after some of its players threw tortillas at the opposing team, which was from a largely Latino school.
Coronado High School will lose its boys Division 4-A regional championship because of the “degrading and demeaning behavior” following the June 19 division championship game, according to a statement from the California Interscholastic Federation.
At least two students from mostly white Coronado High were captured on video throwing tortillas into the air toward the other team after a 60-57 victory over Orange Glen High School of Escondido. The incident followed a squabble between coaching staff from both schools.
League: Can’t prove Chung’s claim
The NFL cannot confirm Eugene Chung’s allegations that a team official made discriminatory comments during his interview for a coaching job.
Chung, a 1992 first-round pick by New England out of Virginia Tech, played five seasons in the league and served as an assistant coach for a decade.
He told The Boston Globe in May that he was told he was “not the right minority” by an interviewer. Chung, who is Korean American, didn’t identify the team.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and first-year coach Urban Meyer were fined along with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for violating rules governing offseason practices. Meyer and the Jaguars incurred the biggest fines, with the coach getting docked $100,000 while the team was fined $200,000. The Cowboys and 49ers were fined $100,000 each, while Dallas coach Mike McCarthy and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan
- were docked $50,000 apiece.
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed kicker Sam Sloman to a one-year contract, giving veteran Chris Boswell
- some competition going into training camp. Sloman made 10 of 13 field goals as a rookie last season while splitting time between Tennessee and the Los Angeles Rams.
Kings acquire Arvidsson
The Los Angeles Kings traded for Nashville forward Viktor Arvidsson in exchange for two draft picks. The Predators get a second-round pick this year and a third-round pick in 2022.
Arvidsson was among the NHL’s elite offensive players during a three-season run from 2016 to 2019. He scored a career-best 61 points in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, and he set the Predators’ franchise record with 34 goals in just 58 games during the 2018-19 season. He has scored only 25 combined goals while overcoming injuries during the past two coronavirus-affected seasons.
Arvidsson will be asked to bring much-needed scoring punch to the Kings, who were the NHL’s fifth-lowest-scoring team last season with 2.54 goals per game. Only two NHL teams — Detroit and Anaheim — have scored fewer goals than Los Angeles over the past three seasons.
Cavendish emerges with
another Tour stage win
Mark Cavendish is rolling back the years at the Tour de France.
Back in the race for the first time since 2018, the British sprinter has regained some of the luster of his youth to dominate the field again.
Cavendish claimed the short and flat sixth stage Thursday in a mass sprint in Chateauroux, France, the same city where he posted the first of his 32 stage wins 13 years ago. Cavendish, 36, needs two more Tour stage wins to match Eddy Merckx‘s record of 34.
Mathieu van der Poel kept the race leader’s yellow jersey at the end of the 160.6-kilometer (100-mile) transition stage in central France with an eight-second lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar.
Also, Tour organizers said they dropped their legal action against a spectator who caused a massive crash on the first stage. The spectator was arrested Wednesday, four days after the accident brought down dozens of riders and forced Jasha Sutterlin to abandon the race.
Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris
- was dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Harris averaged 7.4 points and 13.2 minutes as a rookie in 13 games this season.
- Two-time world champion
Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles in the Diamond League meet in Oslo, Norway. The 25-year-old Norwegian finished in 46.70 seconds to break the mark of 46.78 set by American Kevin Young
- in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics final.
- The WTA and ATP tours canceled tennis tournaments scheduled in China and Japan later this year — although the women’s circuit said its WTA Finals are “still under discussion.” Both tours cited restrictions related to COVID-19 as the reason for the cancellations.
