Sports briefs:

Her nearly two-year run at No. 1 in the women’s world golf ranking over, Jin Young Ko was back on top in the Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas. Ko shot an 8-under 63 in hot conditions at Old American to take a one-stroke lead over In Gee Chun and Jeongeun Lee6. Ko lost the No. 1 ranking when Nelly Korda won the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday for her second straight victory. Emma Talley and Min-G Kim

were two strokes back at 65.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Title tossed over tortilla tossing

The governing body for high school sports in California stripped a Southern California high school of its basketball division championship after some of its players threw tortillas at the opposing team, which was from a largely Latino school.

Coronado High School will lose its boys Division 4-A regional championship because of the “degrading and demeaning behavior” following the June 19 division championship game, according to a statement from the California Interscholastic Federation.