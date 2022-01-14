Sports briefs:

College football
UCLA’s Kelly signs extension
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly agreed to a new four-year contract Friday after leading the Bruins to their best season since 2015.
The agreement came two days before the $9 million buyout on Kelly’s original contract would have expired. Kelly said he had discussions about returning to Oregon last month before the Ducks hired Dan Lanning.
UCLA had its first winning season in Kelly’s tenure in 2021. It went 8-4 and closed with three straight wins, including a 62-33 blowout over Southern California. The Bruins earned their first bowl appearance since 2017, but could not play in the Holiday Bowl against N.C. State due to COVID-19 protocols.
Georgia’s White declares for draft
There will be a lot of unsurprising announcements from Georgia players declaring for the NFL draft in the coming days and weeks. The one from Zamir White on Friday fits into that category.
Nicknamed “Zeus” since he arrived at UGA as the No. 1 running back in America, White announced via his Instagram account that the 2021 season was his last as a Georgia Bulldog.
The nation’s longest-tenured FBS head coach plans to stick around a lot longer as the University of Iowa on Friday announced it was extending Kirk Ferentz’s
- contract through the 2029 season. Iowa athletic officials announced the four-year extension that followed a 10-4 record in 2021. It was Ferentz’s 23rd season at Iowa.
- Iowa center
Tyler Linderbaum
- announced Friday he’ll skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft. The consensus All-American was the Big Ten’s offensive lineman of the year and received the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. He also was a finalist for the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy.
College basketball
Maryland assistant facing charges
Maryland assistant basketball coach Bruce Shingler faces charges of procuring or soliciting prostitution or assignation, according to online court records.
The school said Wednesday that Shingler was suspended 30 days for “a violation of his employment agreement” — and the athletic department would not comment further.
According to court records, Shingler has a trial date of Feb. 28 in Maryland District Court. The incident date listed for the two charges is Oct. 14, 2021.
major league baseball
Ex-Yankee Cabrera retires
The Melkman has made his last delivery.
Melky Cabrera, the 37-year-old outfielder who played five seasons for the Yankees in the late-2000s, announced his official retirement on Friday. Cabrera had not played in the big leagues since 2019 with the Pirates, but he did sign a contract with the Mets in 2020 and was part of the team’s player pool during the shortened season, ultimately failing to get any game action.
NBA
Wizards coach enters protocols
Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and assistant Pat Delany is taking over as acting head coach starting with Saturday night’s game against Portland.
Kevin Durant
- has been fined $15,000 for using profane language during an interview after the Brooklyn Nets’ 114-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.
Soccer
Ghana-Gabon draw, melee highlights AFCON
Ghana conceded a late goal to draw with Gabon 1-1 and also had a player red-carded for a punch on an opponent after the final whistle as their African Cup of Nations game ended in a melee on Friday.
The result left four-time African champion Ghana, which famously hasn’t won the Cup of Nations since 1982, third in Group C behind Morocco and Gabon.
Ghana substitute Benjamin Tetteh was the man sent off after the game ended for landing a punch on Gabon’s Aaron Boupendza as players and team officials pushed and shoved each other on the field at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. Boupendza raced into the middle of the post-game melee and Tetteh greeted him with a right hand. Tetteh is heading for a ban.
While Ghana also frets over a possible group-stage exit, Morocco is through to the last 16 in Cameroon after a 2-0 win over debutant Comoros in the day’s first game in Group C.
Senegal continued to struggle at the start of its African Cup and drew with Guinea 0-0 in Group B, although that result left both teams in good shape to qualify.
The battle of Liverpool stars Sadio Mané of Senegal and Naby Keita of Guinea never really materialized at Kouekong Stadium in Cameroon’s western city of Bafoussam. Keita did get yellow-carded for a foul on Mané, though.
Real Salt Lake has signed 14-year-old forward Axel Kei
- , the youngest player ever to sign with a Major League Soccer senior team. Kei, a lanky 6-foot-4 product of the RSL Academy, inked a two-year deal at 14 years and 15 days, the club announced Friday.
Elsewhere
Transgender athlete ban clears S.D. committee
A South Dakota legislative committee on Friday approved a bill championed by Gov. Kristi Noem to ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports leagues that match their gender identity.
With the Republican governor’s full-fledged lobbying, the bill received enthusiastic approval in the Republican-dominated Senate State Affairs committee, clearing a legislative hurdle that has been a key roadblock to similar South Dakota bills in the past. It was the first bill the committee took up this year as lawmakers try to fast-track it through the Statehouse.
Every Republican on the committee approved the bill, despite warnings from opponents that it alienates and bullies transgender students and exposes public schools to legal action for a political cause that has not been an issue in South Dakota. Proponents say it protects girls’ sports from trans athletes who may be bigger, faster and stronger than their peers.
— The Associated Press