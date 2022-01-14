Sports briefs:

Soccer

Ghana-Gabon draw, melee highlights AFCON

Ghana conceded a late goal to draw with Gabon 1-1 and also had a player red-carded for a punch on an opponent after the final whistle as their African Cup of Nations game ended in a melee on Friday.

The result left four-time African champion Ghana, which famously hasn’t won the Cup of Nations since 1982, third in Group C behind Morocco and Gabon.

Ghana substitute Benjamin Tetteh was the man sent off after the game ended for landing a punch on Gabon’s Aaron Boupendza as players and team officials pushed and shoved each other on the field at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. Boupendza raced into the middle of the post-game melee and Tetteh greeted him with a right hand. Tetteh is heading for a ban.

While Ghana also frets over a possible group-stage exit, Morocco is through to the last 16 in Cameroon after a 2-0 win over debutant Comoros in the day’s first game in Group C.