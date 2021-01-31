VCU basketball notes: Levi Stockard III sat Saturday due to concussion protocol; Rams lost KeShawn Curry after ankle twist

VCU played without Stockard, lost Curry during victory
VCU was down a starter for all of Saturday’s matchup against La Salle, then lost another important contributor in the first half.
Senior forward Levi Stockard III did not play Saturday. Coach Mike Rhoades said after the game that Stockard is in concussion protocol.
“He should be good here in the next 24 to 48 hours,” Rhoades said. “So, as long as he keeps doing what he’s doing. He felt great the last two days. But we don’t mess around with that stuff at all.”
It was the first game missed this season for Stockard, a 6-8 245 pounder from St. Louis who transferred from Kansas State this past offseason. Stockard started the Rams’ previous 15 contests.
He’s averaging 6.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14 minutes per game.
Then during Saturday’s game, which VCU won 73-62, junior guard KeShawn Curry came down on a La Salle player’s foot with 9:47 to play in the first half. He exited the game, walking gingerly, and never returned.
Rhoades said Curry twisted his left ankle. Curry was wearing a boot on his left leg as he left the Siegel Center after the game.
“He said he’ll be all right,” Rhoades said. “He told me on the way out of the gym, he said, ‘Coach, I’ll be all right. I’ll be ready to go.’”
Curry has battled multiple injuries this year. He missed four games in December with a left shoulder injury suffered at Penn State on Dec. 2. Rhoades said Saturday that Curry had a knee ailment this season, too.
But the 6-4 175 pounder from Jacksonville, Fla., has continued to be a valuable asset off the bench. He’s averaging 6.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game.
Hason Ward played his 40th career game for VCU on Saturday. However this appearance, against visiting La Salle, was different from the rest.
Ward got the nod in the Rams’ starting lineup for the first time in his career, at center. The move was spurred by Stockard’s absence.
But Ward answered the bell to continue a recent strong stretch. The 6-9, 210-pound sophomore from Barbados played a career-high 27 minutes and registered a career-high 13 points, with a career high-tying 10 rebounds. It was his first double-double.
Ward went 6 of 7 from the field. All but one of his buckets were dunks. None was more memorable than the lob from Bones Hyland that he threw down with one hand on a fast break late in the first half. It came at an important point, when the Rams regained a lead they never gave back with a 9-0 run.
Rhoades did offer Ward some constructive criticism during the contest, preferring better ball security. Ward had a passing turnover in the first half and was stripped on a play in the second half.
But Rhoades thought Ward did a “great job” for his first start.
“He’s still got to learn the nuances of the game, right? Of taking care of the ball, not throwing underhand passes,” Rhoades said. “And, ‘We’re not at the park,’ I told him in the second half. Be strong with the ball.
“But he does a lot of great things to help his team win.”
Douglas one of Rhoades’ ‘all-time favorites’
Who are Rhoades’ favorite basketball players?
Rhoades listed them after Saturday’s game against La Salle — they’re his three kids, sons Logan and Chase and daughter Porter.
But he said the player who might be No. 4 on that list is Corey Douglas.
Douglas, a fifth-year senior forward for the Rams, has had a long journey with Rhoades. He played for him at Rice as a freshman in 2016-17, and after Rhoades was hired at VCU in the spring of 2017, decided to follow him to Richmond. Douglas has been with the Rams the past three seasons.
Before Saturday’s game against La Salle, Douglas received a senior day celebration on the court.
As their time together begins to wind down, Rhoades said Douglas has been a great example of doing things the right way, on and off the court.
“Being all about the team and winning,” Rhoades said. “And sometimes sacrificing your own success or your own playing time for what’s good for the program and the team. And he’s been a model student-athlete.”
Seniors are typically honored together before the last home game of the season, but Douglas had his ceremony Saturday because it was a day when his family could come to see it. And the uncertainty of this season makes the Feb. 23 home finale against Saint Louis a date that can’t be guaranteed. Stockard will be recognized before a later game.
Douglas, a Louisville native, had a limited experience at Rice. A hip injury ended his freshman campaign after nine games. In the aftermath of Rhoades’ hiring at VCU in March 2017, Douglas made the decision to transfer to a junior college, Tallahassee Community College, before he committed to VCU in June 2017.
Since he arrived at VCU, Douglas has been a high-level shot blocker. The 6-8 210-pounder led VCU with 51 blocks as a sophomore in 2018-19.
But he was limited last season by cysts in his left foot, an issue that ultimately ended his year four games early and required surgery after the season.
After starting 10 of 33 games in 2018-19 and starting three games last year, a healthy Douglas has started all 16 of the Rams’ games this year at power forward. He’s second on the team with 24 blocks.
“He’s gone through some unbelievable injuries and getting banged up,” Rhoades said. “And he fights through them.”
Douglas graduated with a degree in homeland security and disaster preparedness last spring. He is currently working on his master’s degree in VCU’s Center for Sport Leadership.
— Wayne Epps Jr.