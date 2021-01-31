VCU basketball notes: Levi Stockard III sat Saturday due to concussion protocol; Rams lost KeShawn Curry after ankle twist

Before Saturday’s game against La Salle, Douglas received a senior day celebration on the court.

As their time together begins to wind down, Rhoades said Douglas has been a great example of doing things the right way, on and off the court.

“Being all about the team and winning,” Rhoades said. “And sometimes sacrificing your own success or your own playing time for what’s good for the program and the team. And he’s been a model student-athlete.”

Seniors are typically honored together before the last home game of the season, but Douglas had his ceremony Saturday because it was a day when his family could come to see it. And the uncertainty of this season makes the Feb. 23 home finale against Saint Louis a date that can’t be guaranteed. Stockard will be recognized before a later game.

Douglas, a Louisville native, had a limited experience at Rice. A hip injury ended his freshman campaign after nine games. In the aftermath of Rhoades’ hiring at VCU in March 2017, Douglas made the decision to transfer to a junior college, Tallahassee Community College, before he committed to VCU in June 2017.

Since he arrived at VCU, Douglas has been a high-level shot blocker. The 6-8 210-pounder led VCU with 51 blocks as a sophomore in 2018-19.