College football notes: QB Hockman leaving N.C. State

QB Hockman leaving N.C. State
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman said Wednesday he plans to leave the 24th-ranked Wolfpack as a graduate transfer.
The decision came after the redshirt junior and former Florida State transfer started nine games for N.C. State, helping the Wolfpack to eight wins and an appearance in the Gator Bowl.
Hockman threw for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns for N.C. State, starting the first two games before Devin Leary took over after being sidelined for much of preseason camp due to COVID-19 protocols.
But Leary went down to a season-ending leg injury against Duke on Oct. 17, and Hockman started the final six games.
Leary is a redshirt sophomore while true freshman Ben Finley also saw work in a loss at rival North Carolina.
Lawrence makes NFL move official
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made it official — he’s heading to the NFL. Lawrence released a video on social media Wednesday announcing he was leaving school and declaring for the NFL draft.
“I really feel like I’m a man now and I’m ready to take on those challenges,” Lawrence said. “Super excited for life ahead. I’m grateful for Clemson and I’m going to miss it.”
Lawrence had said in September he planned to play his junior season, graduate in December and move on to the NFL. However, in October, Lawrence discussed keeping his options open, which included possibly returning for another year of college as discussions of the No. 1 pick intensified between the then winless New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars finished 1-15 and have the top pick in the draft and are expected to take Lawrence.
He finished 34-2 in his college career, leading Clemson to three ACC titles and the national title after the 2018 season. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy race Tuesday night to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.
LSU names Peetz, Dangas as top offensive coaches
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron hired Jake Peetz as his offensive coordinator and DJ Mangas as passing game coordinator, luring both coaches away from the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
Peetz and Mangas both worked as offensive assistants alongside Panthers offensive coordinator and former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady.
Brady helped spearhead the offensive game plans in 2019, when LSU went unbeaten and won the national championship.
This season, Peetz, who has spent 10 seasons in the NFL, served as the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach. Mangas was an assistant this season to Brady, with whom he also worked at LSU in 2019, when he served as an offensive analyst.
Memphis QB wins Campbell Trophy
Memphis quarterback Brady White has won the William V. Campbell Trophy given to the top scholar-athlete in college football.
White was one of 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy selected by the National Football Foundation. As the winner, White receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.
The sixth-year senior is working on a doctorate in liberal studies.
He came to Memphis as a graduate transfer after earning a business degree in three years at Arizona State and then earned a master’s in sports administration in one year at Memphis.
White passed for 3,380 yards this season and 31 touchdowns.
