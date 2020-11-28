Ask Doug & Polly: Assessing the financial health of your business is not a one dimensional exercise

Growing these three accounts uses cash. For example, you have to spend cash to buy inventory.

However, these are all balance sheet accounts that do not immediately affect the income statement. Therefore, they have no impact on profitability.

It is absolutely possible for a business to be profitable and be hemorrhaging cash at the same time.

The fact that you never seem to have cash and haven’t been able to pay down the balance on your loan indicates that you may have cash flow issues.

We suggest that you ask your accountant to analyze your monthly cash flow over the past couple of years.

It is possible that your cash is being spent to grow assets. If this isn’t the case, we suggest that you have an independent third party do a thorough check for embezzlement. We’ve seen thieves pull amazing stunts to make the books look right on the surface while they siphon cash out of the business.

It is possible to have a profitable business and even have a positive cash flow, but not be getting a good return on investment, or ROI.