Ask Doug & Polly: Building and sustaining outstanding search engine optimization is important

QUESTION: I have just started a new business. I think it’s critical for us to develop good search engine optimization, or SEO, so that people can find us easily on the web. Do you have any advice for how to accomplish this?

ANSWER: Depending on your business, good search engine optimization can be very valuable.

There are many people touting ways to trick search engines into finding your site. We advise staying away from these “get rich quick” schemes.

First, because people, like the folks at Google, are continuously trying to keep the tricks from working. What works today may not work in three months. It’s a moving target.

Second, if search engines figure out you are playing games, they’ll block you.

We find that consistency and quality are the keys to good SEO.

Building and sustaining outstanding search engine optimization is a marathon, not a sprint. However, in the right industry, it can be invaluable. Here are some tips:

Choose a unique company name: You want people to be able to find you if they Google your company name or something close to it.