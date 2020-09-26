Ask Doug & Polly: Conducting thorough reference checks is critical when hiring employees

First, we reached out to one of the references on Nancy’s list. Our candidate received a glowing report from the reference.

Next, we reached out to our contact — the former employer we knew, but that Nancy had not listed as a reference.

The report from this business owner was completely different. This former employer had terminated Nancy and would not hire her back. While the former employer declined to go into explicit detail, he warned us about the level of “drama” Nancy had brought to the office. He even implied that there were other improprieties, but refused to give details.

We called our client. He listened to the information we received from both former employers. We told him that we thought he should consider one of the other candidates or keep looking.

Our client had another idea; he asked us to call Nancy’s most recent employer — the other employer Nancy had listed as a reference.

When we called, we found that the reference listed was not the owner. Instead, it was the candidate’s direct supervisor — the son of the owner. He told us that they were going to miss their former employee very much.