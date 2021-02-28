Ask Doug & Polly: Creating a great first impression for a new employee sets the tone

QUESTION: I just hired my first employee. He starts next week. I want to make sure I get him off to a good start. Do you have any tips?

ANSWER: In any relationship, first impressions matter. The first few weeks of employment will set the tone for the months and years ahead.

It is easy to create a great first impression. If you start off well and gain a favorable first impression, it will pay huge dividends.

The impact of a good first impression will be with you for years. Unfortunately, so will the impact of a poor first impression. Once missed, you cannot get this opportunity back.

Here are some tips that take little time and money but can enrich your relationship for years to come:

Food and fellowship before forms

: On the first day, start with breakfast. It doesn’t have to be fancy. Doughnuts and coffee is sufficient. Sharing a meal is one of the best ways to break the ice and make a connection. Spend some time socializing and getting to know each other.