Ask Doug & Polly: Five questions to help manage your employees effectively

QUESTION: I’ve been trying to delegate responsibility to one of my employees, but it’s not going well. I tell him to do something, he says he will, but it doesn’t happen. This delegation thing just isn’t working. What am I doing wrong?

ANSWER: Your problem isn’t delegating. Your problem is managing — you aren’t managing your employee effectively.

The notion that you have an employee who commits to do something and then doesn’t follow through is completely unacceptable.

There must be consequences for this type of behavior. If there aren’t, expect it to continue. You are sanctioning it. You are sending a very strong signal that compliance with your directions is optional.

You cannot be an effective manager under these circumstances.

Delegation is important, but to delegate effectively you must hold your employees accountable.

However, before terminating or disciplining the employee, we’d suggest that you consider these five questions. They are invaluable when determining if there is more that you, as the manager, should be doing, or if it’s time to take punitive action