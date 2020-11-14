Ask Doug & Polly: Following these tips when considering diversifying your business to help avoid costly missteps

Grow the enterprise you know before accepting the risk associated with a new venture. Consider expanding your business geographically. Open an office in a new city. Seek new distribution. Expand your product and/or service offerings.

Forward or backward integrate with caution: It can be tempting to forward or backward integrate. After all, you are familiar with these businesses. You buy from them or sell to them.

However, there are risks:

• Forward integration: If the sprockets you make are used in making widgets, becoming a widget maker may seem to be an obvious step, but be careful. You’ll be competing with your customers — expect to lose many of them. Most businesses won’t buy from companies with which they compete. So before you pick this fight, make sure you can win it.

• Backward integration: Bring in-house the production of products or the providing of services that you currently purchase. While safer than forward integration, there are risks. Make sure that you have enough volume to make the diversification profitable or be clear that you can secure additional customers for the new product or service. If the only customers for the new product or service are your direct competitors, this could be a tough row to hoe.