Ask Doug & Polly: How can employers tell if they are interviewing a know-it-all?

The one you experienced is called the know-it-all. The behavior is just as you described in your question, someone who is very smart and knowledgeable. However, he or she uses the knowledge more as a weapon rather than as a tool to add value.

The know-it-all will wear you down with arguments.

Alternatively, the person might use knowledge as a security blanket to prop him or her up or to protect himself or herself.

They will drone on, giving you much more information than you want or need. If you disagree with the know-it-all, the person will show you just how wrong you are.

True know-it-alls tend to be very opinionated. If a know-it-all has thought deeply about something and formed an opinion, the person will believe it is right.

Many drivers are hard-working, decisive, energetic folks who get things done. While some will exhibit know-it-all or other bad behaviors from time to time, only a few will make it their everyday pattern.

How can you tell if you are interviewing a know-it-all? There are no hard and fast rules, but these are some clues for which to look:

The person has all the answers: Think back to the interview. You said the applicant had “all the right answers.”