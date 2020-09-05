Ask Doug & Polly: If managed well, direct mail can be an incredibly powerful marketing tool

Consider all of your costs, not just your mail costs. We suggest building a profitability model to ensure that your direct mail program is profitable when all costs are considered.

Rollout: Once you have identified segments that are clearly profitable, you’ll want to rollout with the maximum volume you can handle operationally.

This is why you need to be sure that you fully understand the economics and that your understanding is based on statistically significant differences.

You may go from dropping 10,000 pieces of mail in a test cell to rolling out with 2 million pieces.

If you thought you were going to make 5 cents per piece mailed, but instead you lose 5 cents per piece mailed, the results could be devastating.

Work with an expert: There are many pitfalls. We strongly advise you not to go it alone.

Work with someone who knows what to do and what not to do. The money you spend on good advice will be worth every penny.

Once you learn the ropes, you may find that there are pieces of the process you will want to take over. There will also likely be parts of the process that you will continue to outsource.