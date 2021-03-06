Ask Doug & Polly: Incentive compensation programs are powerful motivators, but carefully design them

Worse, a salesperson who realizes that he or she cannot make it to the next step in the bonus plan this month might ask customers to hold their orders until after the first of the month so that the order will count toward the next month’s sales total.

In general, bad things happen around discontinuities. Therefore, we recommend an incentive compensation system that doesn’t have major discontinuities.

For example, you might start paying your salesperson a 2.5% commission for all sales over $80,000 for the month. That would mean that he or she would earn $500 of bonus for $100,000 of sales, $1,000 of bonus for $120,000 of sales and $1,500 of bonus for $140,000.

Obviously, this would cost a bit more than the system you proposed, but it eliminates the problems with discontinuities. Clearly, the payout could be adjusted so that the cost of the incentive was lower.

3. Will you be happy if your employee performs significantly better than expected? We’ve seen it too many times. A CEO designs an incentive compensation system and then gets mad when his or her employee hits it out of the park and is making more than the CEO.