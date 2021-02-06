Ask Doug & Polly: Keeping accurate financial books is essential to running any small business

QUESTION: I’ve been running my business using a part-time bookkeeper and an external financial adviser who also does my taxes. At what stage should I hire a full-time chief financial officer?

ANSWER: In our experience, accounting functions in businesses that start up as a one- or two-person operation and grow to midsize progress through several steps.

Keeping accurate financial books is essential to running any small business effectively. Unfortunately, it is an often overlooked task.

We’ve outlined the steps below and explained how you will know it is time to transition:

Step 1 — Part-time or external service: When a business is first started, most often, it can’t support a full-time finance person.

Nevertheless, you need to keep accurate accounting records from day one. Therefore, if you don’t have the skills to set up and run an accounting system, it is often best to utilize a part-time person and/or an outside service.

You’ll need to accomplish three distinct tasks:

Setting up and overseeing your accounting system:

Many new businesses use QuickBooks, but other accounting packages are available.