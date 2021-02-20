Ask Doug & Polly: Launching a new venture can be exciting and rewarding, but do your homework first

QUESTION: I’ve got a great idea for a new product. I believe it could make a lot of money if I can get it to market. Unfortunately, that will take a big cash outlay. Do you have any advice before I invest all of my savings into this venture?

ANSWER: We commend your entrepreneurial spirit and wish you great success.

Before launching your business, we advise you to develop a robust business plan. There are many templates available. Find a good one and use it.

Below are several questions that your business plan must address. We caution you to be brutally honest.

If your idea isn’t going to fly, it’s much better to come to grips with this reality now rather than after you have invested your life savings in the venture.

Launching a new venture can be exciting and rewarding. It can also be fraught with risk.

Honestly answering the questions below will help you make decisions that are more informed. The questions you should answer are:

What differentiates your product?

We assume that your product fulfills a want, need or desire. If it doesn’t, rethink your plans.