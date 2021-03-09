Ask Doug & Polly: Make sure you have enough financial resources to get you through the early steps of creating your business

Of course, you have been investing in your business all along, but now you have discretionary funds.

You can choose where to put them to work. You could choose to reinvest the money in growing your business.

In many cases, this is the best option. Alternatively, you may choose to diversify investments.

You might buy or start another company. You might invest in the stock market. The options are almost limitless.

These five steps entrepreneurs experience as their business grow. We’ve personally experienced them all.

Your second question regarding how long it will take to move through each step is more difficult to answer.

In the case of our consulting business, it took three years to reach Step 5. However, some reach this step much more quickly, while others take considerably longer.

In fact, most businesses don’t make it as far as Step 4 and even fewer make it to Step 5.

It’s also possible to take a step backwards. For example, you may have been living on Step 4 for several years, but if business conditions change, you may find yourself dipping into savings again.