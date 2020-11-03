Ask Doug & Polly: Painting a realistic job preview

Prior to her first day on the job, the bookkeeper didn’t understand that she would be working in a basement at a table in a kitchen.

The owner also had given her the idea that she would be in charge of all things financial. In reality, he had a difficult time letting go of making all of the financial decisions.

She left, in part, because her expectations had been shattered. She said that she might have taken the job for the challenge if she had known the truth. Unfortunately, she no longer trusted the owner to be honest and therefore couldn’t work for him.

Here's another example. A plumber had owned his own business for more than 20 years. He had been the boss. He and his wife had made all the decisions for their business.

He sold the business because he was tired of the pressures and responsibilities that come with operating a small business. The plumber had expected that he would be able to run the plumbing division of the company to which he sold his business.

He expected to have authority and autonomy without the risk and pressures that come with owning your own business. He didn’t have a realistic picture of what it would mean to report to a general manager and have to follow a strategy, rules, and processes set by others.