Ask Doug & Polly: Prioritizing tasks should allow you to more effectively choose where to put your time and efforts

QUESTION: I have just launched my first new business. I’m overwhelmed. It seems there are a thousand competing priorities and not enough time to get to everything. Do you have some advice on what I should do first, second and so on?

ANSWER: Starting a successful new business means juggling a lot of competing tasks.

Following these tips will give you a good start as you prioritize your tasks. The advice should allow you more effectively choose where to put your time and efforts:

• Write down your priorities: It may sound trite, but if you are going to prioritize successfully, you absolutely must establish a set of goals and write them down.

With so many things competing for your time, it won’t work to keep them in your head. Write them down. We keep ours in an Excel spreadsheet.

Make sure your goals are specific. Broad generalities won’t work. For each goal, you should have a series of actions that you believe, if completed, will ensure you reach the goal.

Beside each action, place a planned completion date and the name of the person responsible for completing that action. Place the actions on your calendar as “to-dos” and check them off the spreadsheet as you complete them.