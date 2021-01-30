Ask Doug & Polly: Solid recruitment is essential to great hiring

Write about your company and the things that make it special. Tell them how your company got started and about your great team. As long as you are not paying by the column inch, be extravagant.

At this point, it is about selling yourself, your company and this specific position. Tell them why they should buy.

3. List your compensation level: We believe you should list compensation. Writing to be determined in the compensation spot doesn’t help applicants decide if the job is at the appropriate career level for them.

If your job pays between $35,000 and $40,000, advertise the low end. Candidates who currently make $60,000 for a similar title won’t apply.

That’s OK, you can’t afford to pay them what they need and believe they are worth. If you have other incentives or perquisites, it is okay to list these.

4. Post in multiple places: We find that some of our best candidates come from Indeed, Craigslist and college career sites.

Indeed is a pay-per-click site where you set the budget. We find that with the right ad, we average between 25 and 50 candidates for each $150 spent — not too bad. Craigslist is free or a nominal cost depending on the city. Most college career sites are free.