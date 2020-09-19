Ask Doug & Polly: Tailoring your sales pitch

QUESTION: Is there a way I can customize my sales pitch for the personality type of my prospective customer? If so, how do I identify the personality type so that I use the right pitch?

ANSWER: Tailoring your sales pitch to the personality type of your prospective customer can be powerful.

First, you’ll need to categorize personality types. We like the model described by David Merrill and Roger Reid in their book, “Personal Styles & Effective Performance.”

They use two dimensions, assertiveness and self-disclosure to create a four-box matrix — essential in the consulting world.

This is a quick synopsis of the four types, how to identify each, and tips for optimizing your pitch.

No one will fit the stereotypes perfectly. Most will show characteristics of more than one type, and many will be a combination of two of the profiles. But tailoring your pitch using these tips will bring results.

Drivers — assertive, but not self-disclosing:

They get things done quickly, take charge and make most, if not all, of the decisions. They won’t let things stand in the way.