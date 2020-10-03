Ask Doug & Polly: Take a different approach when dealing with that unhappy customer

Do not raise your voice or show the slightest bit of hostility. If possible, bring up new information to the discussion of which your client is not aware. At least, cast the information he already knows in a different light. Reiterating what the client already knows with no new perspective is less likely to be effective.

Then, even though you think you are completely justified, give your client a peace offering.

It may be 20% off the current invoice; it may be 25% off the next purchase. (This has the benefit of increasing the probability that the client will do business with you again.)

Offering nothing says you are right and the client is wrong. Even if this is true, you’ll be the loser.

The client may not always be right, but the client is always the client. The client is the one who writes your paycheck. Never forget this.

On a rare occasion, you may find a customer who continuously takes advantage of your generosity. In this case, you may need to end the business relationship. This will not often be necessary and, when it is, it’s better for it to be your decision.

You can respond to an upset customer by proving you are right. Even if you are successful, you’ll lose.

It’s better to take the opportunity to create a loyal customer. A small expense now will yield great returns in the future.