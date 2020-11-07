Ask Doug & Polly: Terminating an employee is tough, but these suggestions can ease the pain

You might say, “George, I have spoken to you about your performance previously and I don’t see the improvement I had hoped for. Therefore, I have decided to terminate your employment effective immediately.”

Again, turn the conversation to next steps and follow best practices.

For cause: The employee has broken one or more significant work rules.

In Virginia, this type of termination may prevent the former employee from collecting unemployment.

We don’t advise going into a lot of detail. We assume you have done this in your feedback sessions when you were trying to get the employee back on track.

You can simply state the current conditions. For example, “George, you continue to take extra breaks and arrive late to work despite repeated warnings. Therefore, I have decided to terminate your employment effective immediately.”

The same next steps rules apply.

We know that terminating an employee is always tough, but following these suggestions can ease the pain.