Ask Doug & Polly: Thinking of buying a business? Find an industry that's favorable to improve your chances of success

Avoid industries that are being or are likely to be overtaken by new technologies. For example, we wouldn’t suggest getting into the business of manufacturing CDs. They are obviously going the way of the vinyl record.

2. Profitable: Industries that are likely to be profitable in the long run share several characteristics:

• High barriers to entry: Profitable industries tend to attract new entrants. The new entrants will compete the profit away.

High barriers to entry protect industries from new entrants. It may be an industry that is costly to enter, one that requires rare, specialized skills or one with protected intellectual property.

Regardless, high barriers to entry will protect an industry’s profitability. Of course, the downside is that these industries may be more challenging for you to enter.

• Low barriers to exit: If the time comes when there is excess capacity in the industry, companies need to be able to leave. If companies can’t leave, they will compete away all of the profit as too many businesses chase too little volume.

Low exit barriers allow marginal operators to leave the business rather than making the industry unprofitable for everyone.